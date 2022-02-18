Mark Wahlberg Is a Big Fan of His Daughter’s Boyfriend

In an interview with Ellen, Mark Wahlberg shares his opinions on his daughter’s boyfriend: “They’re perfect for each other.”

In addition to being an actor and businessman, Mark Wahlberg is a family man. As a husband and father, he always wants the best for his kids. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wahlberg shares his thoughts on his daughter Ella’s boyfriend.

Surprisingly, he says that he prays for the young man.

“I think he’s more scared of my daughter than he is of me,” he says. “I pray more for him than I pray for her in that relationship.”

The Uncharted star says that he approves of Ella’s relationship.

“They’re perfect for each other. And he couldn’t be any sweeter. I realized early on that it’s inevitable. As long as it’s somebody who’s nice and treats her well, and somebody that I can trust and respect. We have a great relationship. He’s fantastic. I hope she can keep him!”

Wahlberg even adds that he shares some things in common with his daughter’s boyfriend. On holiday break, they spent some quality time together.

“We worked out, we did lots of stuff together. He’s a very good influence on her. He’s such a sweet guy. He has lots of interest that we have in common.”

It sounds like Ella’s beau is a member of the family now. Watch the interview clip with Ellen below.

Mark Wahlberg Caught COVID on Christmas

The holidays are usually a fun and exciting time for the Wahlberg family. This year, Mark was stuck in the basement. After receiving a positive COVID-19 test result, the actor had to spend the more wonderful time of year by himself.

“We always go on holiday at Christmas and I’m down in the basement a couple of days before Christmas.. I don’t get to open any gifts with anyone or anything and next thing you know… They’re still going on holiday,” he says to Ellen.

Typically, their family goes on an exciting Christmas vacation over the break. The Uncharted star says that the rest of the clan left without him.

“I hear the car getting ready to go, the doors are shutting, and I’m like, ‘Are you not the gonna come to the stairs and say goodbye?’ ” he said with a laugh. “But they did come to the stairs and stayed not 6 feet apart but like 36 feet apart.”

After testing negative after a few days, Mark decided to join his family on their trip. In his words, they weren’t too thrilled to see him.

“They’re like, ‘What are you doing here? Are you sure he’s okay?’ I still had a little bit of a cough and stuff like that. They didn’t want me there,” he laughs.