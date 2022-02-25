Mark Wahlberg’s New Movie ‘Father Stu’ Has Release Date Moved Up

Here’s some surprising news in the COVID world. Mark Wahlberg’s film Father Stu has had its release date moved up, not back.

There have been a lot of delays and setbacks in TV and movies. Not just that either, but also music and all facets of entertainment really. However, Father Stu has not been bitten by the delay bug. So, the film is now set to release the Wednesday before Easter. The original release was set for Good Friday, two days later. Now it will release on Holy Wednesday.

This is such an interesting story and one that Mark Wahlberg was made for. He will take on the role of the title character, Father Stuart Long. A real-life figure, the priest turned to the cloth after a career in boxing. A native of Seattle, Father Stu lived a wild, and unfortunately short, life. The priest grew up in Helena and grew up wrestling and playing football in high school. He would go on to compete for Carroll College and then turned to boxing after.

He wasn’t any old boxer either. Father Stu found great success. While in Montana he won the 1985 Golden Gloves and was runner-up in 1986. After reconstructive jaw surgery, the boxer made his way to Los Angeles. His time trying to make it in Hollywood turned him to the cloth. In 2007, he became Father Stu, officially.

This film is going to be something that Mark Wahlberg fans will love. He went through a lot to make this happen. After doing Uncharted, he had to put on 30 pounds in order to play in Father Stu. Just another example of actors going up and down in weight and fitness. However, that’s just what Wahlberg does.

‘Father Stu’ Is Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Most Important Movie’

When you ask Mark Wahlberg what this movie means, he doesn’t hold back. He says that this is the “most important movie” that he has ever done. And, that’s saying something. At 50 years old, Wahlberg has been in a ton of films across a variety of genres. I expect this film to be great.

And, the actor has been very open about his feelings. “This is the most important movie I’ve ever done, and it’s the best movie I’ve ever been a part of,” the actor said. His physical transformation was tough as well. Putting on 30lbs and trying to be more unfit isn’t something you expect from the muscle-bound actor.

“I would say it’s easier to say in shape than it is to get in shape,” the former model said. “I put on 30 pounds… that was really difficult. I’m not getting younger.”

Mark Wahlberg is excited, so that makes me excited. If this is his best film and the most important one, then I’m going to make sure to watch. He seems to have matured a lot in the last year or so. Turning 50 might have changed something in his psyche. Whatever it is, it looks like it will produce a great film.