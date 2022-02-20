mark-wahlberg-opens-up-about-his-insane-mid-night-workout-schedule

We all have activities in our daily routines that help to keep us healthy (or we should, at least). Maybe it’s hitting the gym after work, or drinking water throughout the day instead of soda. These are great habits for any normal person, but Mark Wahlberg refuses to settle for normal. In his daily schedule, he does things that most of us wouldn’t even consider.

In an interview with Fox News, Wahlberg revealed that his schedule is…a bit more intense than the average person’s, to put it mildly. “Tomorrow, I’m getting up at 2:30 [AM], in the gym by 3:30, finish about 5:30, go to work at 7:30,” Wahlberg says. So, essentially, Mark Wahlberg gets half a day’s worth of activity before most of us are out of bed.

Wahlberg’s ultra-disciplined schedule doesn’t stop with fitness. He manages to fit “reading, script work, a bunch of interviews, and a lot of prayers” in his day as well. And when it comes to his diet, he’s just as regimented. He schedules specific blocks of time for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with plenty of snack breaks in between.

Mark Wahlberg’s schedule is insane, but maintaining those washboard abs requires more dedication than you might think. Channing Tatum, who’s also known for his muscular physique, let fans know that it’s okay if you don’t look like Michael Lane from Magic Mike – he doesn’t either. “It’s hard to look like that,” Tatum says. “Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural. That’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy.”

Mark Wahlberg Shares Schedule That Prepares Him for Movie Roles

As an actor, your job is not only to bring audiences into the world and mind of your character but to look the part while you do it. Because of this, it’s not uncommon for actors to be tasked with gaining or losing an incredible amount of weight in a very small window of time.

Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to this request but says that it’s just as difficult as you think it is. On attaining the correct body type for his upcoming role in Father Stu, Wahlberg says, “Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories. Even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal to have another meal.”

Although it’s required for his work, putting your body through that amount of stress on a daily basis isn’t healthy. Wahlberg understands this but puts his work before his health. He continues, “I was eating every three hours. It was not fun. Once the metabolism starts to slow down, it gets really difficult. I was trying to get this movie made for six years, we only had 30 days to shoot it, and so I wanted to really make it happen.”