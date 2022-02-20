Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About the Realities of Gaining and Losing Weight Quickly

It’s not uncommon for actors to go through a major overhaul with their appearance in order to take on a role. Both men and women of Hollywood have to cut their hair, gain or lose weight…the list goes on and on. And recently, Mark Wahlberg shared how such changes affect him.

The funny guy actor recently had to gain 30 pounds to play in his new role in “Father Stu.” And he shares that it’s much easier to stay in shape rather than lose or gain weight constantly. Especially as he’s getting older, Wahlberg stressed.

“I would say it’s easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape. I put on 30 pounds… that was really difficult. I’m not getting younger,” the “Departed” actor shared via Cinema Blend.

However, while he may have gained 30 pounds for the role, it appears that Wahlberg is back to his toned shape. He shared an Instagram post that shows a super cut Wahlberg posing in his mirror.

This isn’t the first time he’s had to gain weight or cut weight for a role. However, the 50-year-old says that it’s harder as he gets older to maintain that sort of strict regimen.

Wahlberg apparently gained the weight in just three weeks by eating 7,000 calories. This was done with a trainer and on a strict diet, of course. However, the feat wasn’t easy.

Mark Wahlberg Discusses “Uncharted”

Further, after teasing for so long, fans of Wahlberg’s were too excited to learn that “Uncharted” was finally being made. Wahlberg spoke about the film and how he knew that fans had been long awaiting the feature.

“I apologize. I apologize. You know what? I should have kept my mouth shut until we were actually into physical production,” Wahlberg admitted. “I just don’t like to count my chickens before they hatch. And I hate that. I’m never one of those guys to say, ‘Oh, I’m doing this, I’m doing that.’ But it just always felt so real. You know, whether it was with David O. Russell in the beginning, or whoever else we were kind of, you know, got close to the starting line [with], but never got out of the gate. It was one of those things where you just feel like you sound like a broken record, you know?”

He also continued:

“[Uncharted is] now well north of a decade,” he said. “But with The Fighter, it’s oddly enough all the movies that I’ve wanted to make that I have gotten made, usually it’s like the six-year rule. So, The Fighter took six years to make. Father Stu took six years to make. Peter Berg was developing Lone Survivor for, I think, almost that amount of time.”