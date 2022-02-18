Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Shocking Moment He Found Out ‘Uncharted’ Was Getting Made

Mark Wahlberg is finally opening up about his new movie Uncharted and he’s apologizing to fans for teasing them for so long about it.

It’s been a long time coming. Mark Wahlberg has been teasing fans about a movie adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game, Uncharted, for the better part of the last decade. Now it’s officially set to hit theaters. Walhberg told CinemaBlend that his enthusiasm for the project got the best of him.

“I apologize. I apologize. You know what? I should have kept my mouth shut until we were actually into physical production,” Wahlberg admitted. “I just don’t like to count my chickens before they hatch. I hate that. I’m never one of those guys to say, ‘Oh, I’m doing this, I’m doing that.’ But it just always felt so real. You know, whether it was with David O. Russell in the beginning, or whoever else we were kind of, you know, got close to the starting line [with], but never got out of the gate. It was one of those things where you just feel like you sound like a broken record, you know?”

Meanwhile, Wahlberg talked about how he can’t remember another project that he’s stayed attached to for this amount of time.

“[Uncharted is] now well north of a decade,” he said. “But with The Fighter, it’s oddly enough all the movies that I’ve wanted to make that I have gotten made, usually it’s like the six-year rule. So, The Fighter took six years to make. Father Stu took six years to make. Peter Berg was developing Lone Survivor for, I think, almost that amount of time.”

Mark Wahlberg is sorry for teasing #UnchartedMovie for so long. pic.twitter.com/KhpLlyPm9a — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) February 18, 2022

Mark Wahlberg Didn’t Think ‘Uncharted’ Would Ever Get Made

After 10-plus years in the works, Mark Wahlberg said he lost hope that Uncharted would ever head to production. It’s hard to blame him, especially when most of the movies he’s been a part of start and conclude in roughly six years’ time.

“It was so funny because it was actually just one of those things where I chalked [it] up to ‘Not going to happen,'” he said. “Same thing with The Six Billion Dollar Man, actually. So it was just kind of one of those things where I just thought it wasn’t going to happen.”

But then it did happen. However, Wahlberg was still in for a surprise.

“Then I got the phone call and they were like, ‘Alright, we’re going to make Uncharted. I’m like, ‘Cool. Who’s the guy?’ Before it was De Niro, maybe, you know, Jack or whoever, and they were like, ‘Tom Holland.’ And I was like, ‘Wait a second. What do you mean, Tom Holland?'”

“They were like, ‘Well, Tom Holland.’ I’m like, ‘For what?’ He was like, ‘For Nate!’ I said, ‘Woah! Who am I going to be?!”

That, of course, meant that they wanted Wahlberg to play the mentor character, Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

“And now, you know, we strapped on the mustache and here we are.”