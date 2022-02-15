Mark Wahlberg Reflects on Dramatic Physical Transformation for ‘Father Stu’

Mark Wahlberg recently gained an impressive 30 pounds for his role in the upcoming Rosalind Ross film “Father Stu.”

He joins the likes of Cristian Bale, Liam Hemsworth, Jared Leto, and Jake Gyllenhaal with his recent transformation. The 50 year old actor appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday. There, he reflected on the process of getting fit again after dramatically changing his physique.

Show hosts chatted with Wahlberg about his action film “Uncharted” when they asked the former Calvin Klein model which was more difficult– getting fit for a role, or getting fat. “I would say it’s easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape,” Wahlberg said. “I put on 30 pounds after for another film, that was really difficult,” he explained, referring to “Father Stu.”

Mark Wahlberg Faced a Strict Deadline For the Intense Weight Gain

Reportedly, the performer only had six weeks to put on the weight required for the role. “Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories,” Wahlberg said on “The Tonight Show” in July. “Even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal to have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun.”

This certainly isn’t the first time that Wahlberg altered his appearance for a role. However, the father of four explained that it becomes more difficult as he gets older. “Once the metabolism starts to slow down, it gets really difficult,” Wahlberg explained. “I was trying to get this movie made for six years, we only had 30 days to shoot it, and so I wanted to really make it happen.”

The pressure was definitely on for the actor, and he was determined to do the part justice. “And [I] was also crazy to have financed a lot of it myself,” he added. “So I knew I was on a ticking clock on my own dime, and you get things done pretty quickly when that’s the case.”

The Actor Seems Happy To Be Back in the Gym

In May, Wahlerg told Jimmy Kimmel that his plan to gain the weight involved a lot of chicken nuggets and beer. At first, the challenge seemed fun for the actor. “I’m like, ‘Dude, I’ve been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight,’” said Wahlberg. “I want to go to bakeries, I want to go to Denny’s, I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything that I could possibly get my hands on.”

However, it looks like he’s back on top of his fitness routine. The actor shared a short video for his Instagram followers in January showing off his toned muscles.

He joked in the caption that his reason for whispering in the video was so his wife wouldn’t get mad at him for not wearing a shirt. You can see Mark Wahlberg alongside Mel Gibson in “Father Stu” in theaters starting April 15th.