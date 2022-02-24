Mark Wahlberg Reflects on Failed Pitch for ‘The Departed 2’

The 2006 film The Departed featured a heavy-hitting cast that was and still are huge names in Hollywood. Including Mark Wahlberg.

The Boston actor starred alongside Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Talk about a crowded room. The film ended up being majorly successful. Almost $300 million at the box office and an armful of nominations to go along with a handful of awards. I mean, Martin Scorsese directed it, the whole thing was perfect.

Mark Wahlberg was recently on the KFC Radio podcast and talked about why a sequel never happened. To this day there is no The Departed 2. And, that is for good reason, if you ask the actor himself.

“They talked about that, they talked about a prequel, and then a sequel. I went into a meeting with Bill Monahan at Warner Bros. to pitch the sequel to The Departed, he wanted me to go with him. This was after it had won Best Picture, it was a big success and all that. Let’s just say the pitch didn’t go very well.”

There wasn’t much of a script. Scorsese didn’t want to do it. And Mark Wahlberg was the only main character that lived in the first. So, it was a no-go and still hasn’t happened.

However, I’d say that Wahlberg is doing just fine without a sequel. From Ted to his new movie franchise Uncharted alongside Tom Holland. After the opening weekend, it is clear that this is going to be another major success. Heck, Wahlberg might find himself nominated for some more awards.

Mark Wahlberg might be an older action star now. However, his costar, Holland wasn’t going to tease him too much on set. Not without backup.

Tom Holland Afraid to Tease Mark Wahlberg Without Security

When you look at Mark Wahlberg and then at his costar Tom Holland, the two aren’t exactly the same build. While the two got along just fine on set, there is always going to be some teasing and jokes made. But, Holland didn’t dare say anything jokingly about his costar unless he was supported.

“You can tease Mark, but he’s also quite a scary guy,” the young actor said. “So, like, I have a security guy [Jcak], who’s one of my best mates, but I only tease Mark when Jack’s around.” At first, Wahlberg was supposed to play the star, Nathan Drake. His age moved him to the role of Sully, though. Something the actor says he has “embraced.”

Mark Wahlberg is a huge star. When it comes to the next generation of stars, there are few like Holland. If this Uncharted film turns into two or three, then there could be a franchise on our hands that brings in hundreds of millions. Finally, a film with a sequel for Wahlberg.