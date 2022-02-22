Mark Wahlberg Reveals His ‘Secret’ to Being Ripped at 50 Years Old

It is no secret that Mark Wahlberg is ripped. The 50-year old actor and businessman is showing off his toned muscles in a new Instagram clip. Taken in his master bathroom, Wahlberg credits Performance Inspired Nutrition for helping him stay on track in his fitness journey.

Performance Inspired Nutrition is one of Mark Wahlberg’s business ventures. Calling itself a “clean supplement company,” its advertising is based on the actor’s experience bulking up for movie roles. From collagen beauty supplements, to protein powder and cookies, there are products for everyone.

“PI, inspired to be better,” the star says at the end of the video. He also gives credit to his friend and personal chef, Lawrence Duran for waking him up at 3 a.m.

Mark Wahlberg on Teasing ‘Uncharted’

In addition to Performance Inspired, Wahlberg is hyping up his new film, Uncharted. Based on the video game, the actor was so excited to join the project. He apologizes to fans and the team for teasing the movie before production even started.

“I apologize. I apologize. You know what? I should have kept my mouth shut until we were actually into physical production,” he says. “[I] just don’t like to count my chickens before they hatch. I hate that. I’m never one of those guys to say, ‘Oh, I’m doing this, I’m doing that.’ But it just always felt so real. You know, whether it was with David O. Russell in the beginning, or whoever else we were kind of, you know, got close to the starting line [with], but never got out of the gate. It was one of those things where you just feel like you sound like a broken record, you know?”

The movie has been in the works for over a decade now. The actor says his excitement for the film’s premise is what made him stay.

“[Uncharted is] now well north of a decade,” he said. “But with The Fighter, it’s oddly enough all the movies that I’ve wanted to make that I have gotten made, usually it’s like the six-year rule. So, The Fighter took six years to make. Father Stu took six years to make. Peter Berg was developing Lone Survivor for, I think, almost that amount of time.”

While he was hopeful, Mark Wahlberg was unsure if the movie would ever see the light of day. When he got the call that production was moving forward, he was pleasantly surprised.

“And now, you know, we strapped on the mustache and here we are.”

Uncharted is officially playing in theaters across the country.