Mark Wahlberg Says His Family Ditched Him on Christmas When He Had COVID

Mark Wahlberg recently stopped by “The Ellen Degeneres Show” to share a Christmas anecdote. Unfortunately, the story was more heartbreaking than it was heartwarming.

The actor revealed that he ended up stuck at home while his family went on a holiday vacation. Unfortunately, the 50 year old came down with COVID, forcing him to spend the holidays alone.

“You had COVID during Christmas and that must have been difficult because your family just went off and left you,” DeGeneres said on the show.

“We always go on holiday at Christmas and I’m down in the basement a couple days before Christmas.. I don’t get to open any gifts with anyone or anything and next thing you know… They’re still going on holiday,” Wahlberg shared.

Mark Wahlberg Spent His Christmas Alone

After an isolated Christmas day, Wahlberg waited patiently for a farewell from his family before they left for the trip.

“I hear the car getting ready to go, the doors are shutting, and I’m like, ‘Are you not the gonna come to the stairs and say goodbye?’ ” he said with a laugh. “But they did come to the stairs and stayed not 6 feet apart but like 36 feet apart.”

Luckily, the “Entourage” star took two negative tests and was able to join his family later on. To his surprise, his family wasn’t all that excited to see him.

“They’re like, ‘What are you doing here? Are you sure he’s okay?’ I still had a little bit of a cough and stuff like that. They didn’t want me there,” he joked.

“I understand because the last holiday we had, my wife got COVID the first day we arrived and then my youngest son and my youngest daughter all got it and they were quarantined. And we had to leave to go to New York so it was a little payback, a little karma,” he shared.

The Actor Hit the Gym Extra Hard Post-Holidays

After the holidays, Wahlberg spent his energy focusing on the gym. After gaining an impressive 30 pounds for his role in “Father Stu,” he shared that getting back in shape was harder than he thought.

“Once the metabolism starts to slow down, it gets really difficult,” he revealed on Jimmy Fallon. “I was trying to get this movie made for six years, we only had 30 days to shoot it, and so I wanted to really make it happen,” he said. “And [I] was also crazy to have financed a lot of it myself. So I knew I was on a ticking clock on my own dime, and you get things done pretty quickly when that’s the case.”

You can catch Mark Wahlberg in “Father Stu” when it hits theaters on April 22nd.