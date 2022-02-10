Mark Wahlberg Shares Views on Cancel Culture: ‘We All Have Our Moments’

Cancel culture is condemning more and more celebrities for their past mistakes, and recently, Mark Wahlberg spoke out about society’s quick judgment of others. Cancel culture supports the swift rejection of big names from the spotlight. Often, this is because of past comments they’ve made or actions they’ve taken that are no longer socially acceptable. While this trend may help hold many accountable for their mistakes, many feel we are judging the person too quickly.

During a recent interview, Wahlberg shared his thoughts on putting “people into boxes and cancel them over one offense, one problem, one moment in their lives.”

Mark Wahlberg agreed that cancel culture encourages us to judge each other without understanding the context of that moment.

“Especially when you have stuff in your own closet that you have to worry about,” he added.

“For me personally, I know I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life, but I have been focused since I was 16 to 17 years old [on] turning my life around,” Wahlberg said. “And that is a daily task that I have to continue to work on. And we all have our moments, it’s not my place to judge.”

He continued, “And I know that all the work that I’m doing is to hopefully, when it’s my day to be judged, that I get a pass and I get to go.”

Mark Wahlberg Discusses Significance of His New Role in ‘Father Stu’

Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg has been focusing on a role that touches on his conflicted past. Father Stu follows a boxer-turned priest that abandons his self-destructive lifestyle in favor of redemption. Wahlberg, himself, struggled to find his footing in the world when he was younger. For a while, he led a life of petty crime and harmful behaviors. Thankfully, though, his brother Donnie Wahlberg introduced him to the limelight and got him on a better path.

Now, Mark Wahlberg can channel his own story in Father Stu.

“It was just about finding the right story to tell at the right time,” Wahlberg said of his new role. “These movies are not easy to get made … But it’s one of those things where since the pandemic, lots of things have happened to me personally, [with] all the uncertainty in the world, dealing with mortality, losing my mom, losing my other sister, losing so many friends.”

He then remarked on the role of religion in his life.

“God has continued to bless me and put me in this situation not to continue to grow and work on Mark Wahlberg the person, but to do his work and finally giving me the skills and the tools to go out there and articulate the message that he wants me to,” he said.