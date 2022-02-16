Mark Wahlberg Struggled With Cat Allergies While Filming ‘Uncharted’

Mark Wahlberg is sharing one of the difficulties of filming his latest film Uncharted. Hint: It has to do with some serious cat allergies.

Mark Wahlberg is an accomplished actor. Having experience on all different kinds of sets, there was one specific challenge he faced while filming Uncharted. It involves his cat allergy. In the film, his character Sully owns a cat, meaning that Wahlberg had to be around his animal co-star a lot. The long-haired feline named Mr. Whiskers is adorable in the film, but certainly gave Wahlberg the sniffles.

Director Ruben Fleischer talks about the experience with Screen Rant.

“[It] was tricky staging those scenes because he couldn’t be around the cat for too long,” he says. “But he was a good sport, Mark as well as the cat actually. That cat, when he pops out of the backpack at the end of the movie, it was so perfectly on cue you couldn’t ask for a better thing because animals are notoriously hard to work with. Mr. Whiskers knew when it was star time and he delivered his line perfectly.”

Mark Wahlberg is not alone. About 30% of the population has a cat allergy. There are also many well-known actors who have struggled in this way for their craft. LaMorne Morris, best known for playing Winston on the FOX sitcom New Girl, is allergic to cats as well. His character owns a feline friend named Ferguson, who is in a majority of the episodes with Morris. Although the sneezing and watery eyes can be annoying, it is worth it for the final product.

You can watch a trailer for Uncharted below.

Mark Wahlberg and Costars Do Their Own Stunts

Uncharted is full of action-packed sequences and crazy stunts. Mark Wahlberg’s co-star told The Hollywood Reporter that doing his own stunt work is a rewarding experience. There is one scene where Tom Holland gets hit by a car.

“The day I got hit by the car was pretty impressive. That was a lot of fun. It was very painful, but very rewarding. It’s a pretty cool thing when someone says, ‘How was your day today?’ And I’m like, ‘Hey, I got hit by a car 17 times.’ And people are like, ‘Wait, what?’ So for me, that was a very proud moment, and I think it’s one of the best stunts in the movie. It’s really, really cool and that would have to be one of the highlights,” he says.

We are glad that the movie star is okay! Mark Wahlberg thinks very highly of Holland. He says that he would love for the actor to play him in the movie of his life.

“That would be interesting. I would get Tom Holland to play me in a biopic. We’re still figuring out what the final act is, though.”