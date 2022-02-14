Mark Wahlberg Shares Throwback Family Photo of His ‘Valentines’

Today is a great day to tell that special someone or someones what they mean to you. Mark Wahlberg knows what Valentine’s Day is all about.

The actor is almost always busy doing one thing or another. He is one of those celebrities that seems to be doing everything and is everywhere at the same time. While he usually posts updates from the gym, business meetings, a UFC fight, or another side hustle or big event, Wahlberg took some time to slow down and post about the ones he loves.

Over on his Instagram page, Mark Wahlberg posted a throwback photo of his wife, Rhea Durham along with their four children, Ella Rae, Grace Margaret, Michael, and Brendan Joseph. On this day of love, the actor wanted to put out a simple but sweet message to those that are most important to him. Check out the post below and see for yourself.

“My [Valentines],” Wahlberg wrote in the caption along with five hearts. One for his wife and four children each.

‘Uncharted’ Debuts Overseas and Racks Up Numbers

Right now, Mark Wahlberg is waiting to get news back from the upcoming release of his film Uncharted where he stars alongside Tom Holland. International box office numbers are in. And, it seems like this is going to be good news for Wahlberg and company.

Along with Holland, this film has star power, and that isn’t mentioning folks like Sophia Taylor Ali, Antonio Banderas, or Bryan Cranston. So, it makes sense that it is going to be able to get eyes on it. Holland is coming off of his Spider-Man success. Going straight into Uncharted and capitalizing off of that seems to have worked very well.

Mark Wahlberg is the funny and older costar that acts as the mentor to Holland’s Nathan Drake. This story was huge in video game markets. Now, after premieres in 15 locations across the globe, from Australia to Italy, France, Brazil, and more, the numbers are in. $21.5 million is big money. So, with this success, what will February 18 and the weekend bring in the United States?

Mark Wahlberg Embraces Getting Older

When Wahlberg took the role, he knew what it was. An older and not as active mentor-type that would help guide Drake along on his journey. While he used to be a big action star himself, the actor has moved away from big stunts and things on sets. At 50 years old, Wahlberg is ready to get older.

“I’m still living in the moment,” Mark Wahlberg said about the film. “I was never really able to grow a full mustache until recently. My makeup guy might have to add a little color to fill it in a little bit. I love the idea, and I’ve always embraced getting a little bit older and maturing.”

Older Wahlberg is still Wahlberg. So, Outsiders, are you ready to see this film or what?