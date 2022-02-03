Mark Wahlberg Says Tom Brady Will ‘Always Be a Patriot’ After His Retirement

Following Tom Brady officially announcing he is retiring from the NFL, Boston native Mark Wahlberg declares that the football legend will always be a New England Patriot.

During his visit to PEOPLE (the TV Show!), Wahlberg stated that he is looking forward to seeing what Tom Brady will do after hanging up his football cleats one last time. “Very ahoy for him,” Wahlberg said. I think he’s done so much for football, certainly for New England, even for Tampa. It’s nice for him to go out on his own terms and go and enjoy the rest of his life.”

Wahlberg also says that he wouldn’t be surprised if Tom Brady doesn’t go conquer the world. And become the GOAT at something else. When asked if he has spoken to the quarterback after the news broke, the Hollywood star admitted, “I haven’t reached out to him yet. I don’t want to bother him. He’s a busy dude. He’s got a lot going on. Probably lots to with family, you know at the time, I’ll reach out to him.”

Wahlberg goes on to declare that Tom Brady will always be a Patriot. “I don’t think one season, one championship. Or two seasons in Tampa. Is going to take away from the legacy and his mark that he put on New England and in the NFL as a whole. So he’ll always be a Patriot.”

Tom Brady started his career in the NFL in 2000. He was with the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019. He then moved to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2021. During his time in the NFL, Brady became a seven-time Super Bowl Champion. He was also a five-time Super Bowl MVP. Other career highlights include three Tim NFL Most Valuable Player; Two time NFL Offensive Player of the Year; Three-time First-Team All-Pro; and 15 time Pro Bowl.

Tom Brady Doesn’t Really Acknowledge the Patriots in His Retirement Announcement & Boston Media Outlet Speaks Out

When the news broke of Tom Brady announcing his departure from the NFL, the quarterback didn’t really give his former team, the New England Patriots, much credit. He thanked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the two seasons he spent on the team. However, Boston.com states that Brady doesn’t necessarily owe anything to New England. “The man won six Super Bowls while here. Isn’t that enough?”

Boston.com goes on to share that whether anyone is offended by tom Brady’s omission or feel the need to “chastise” fans for being offended by the omission, one thing is certain- the New England fans can come to terms with striking any reference of the team was entirely deliberate on Brady’s part.

“The Brady Team doesn’t release anything without a thorough review. The fact that Brady thanks each person in the letter individually, and does not mention Kraft or Belichick is not so much telling as it is a sign of what’s to come. Brady had put us in his rear-view mirror long before his official announcement.”