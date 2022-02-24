Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Uncharted’ Praised as ‘New Hit Movie Franchise’

After a killer first weekend at the box office, Sony is praising Mark Wahlberg and the entire Uncharted team for their hard work. Grossing over $139 million worldwide, the company believes that releasing it into theaters was worth the wait.

Tom Rothman, the “head honcho” of Sony, calls the film a “victory.” He says, “This marks a great victory for every single division of the company, as the film was our first major production entirely shut down by the advent of Covid, yet we persevered to complete a picture the audience loves and marketed and distributed it with strategic verve worldwide, despite the pandemic.”

The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the movie industry. However, it appears that more people are beginning to go to the theater again. Following the box-office success of films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Rothman hopes to preserve the moviegoing experience.

“Uncharted is yet another blow to the theatrical naysayers and further proof of the efficacy of our model.”

It sure does sound like Sony is happy with Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland’s latest blockbuster.

Mark Wahlberg on Teasing ‘Uncharted’

Mark Wahlberg is so happy that his latest film is finally out for the world to watch. There was a point in time where the actor was unsure if it would even be made. Joining the project over a decade ago, he says that his passion for the movie’s premise is what made him stay for so long.

“[Uncharted is] now well north of a decade,” he said. “But with The Fighter, it’s oddly enough all the movies that I’ve wanted to make that I have gotten made, usually it’s like the six-year rule. So, The Fighter took six years to make. Father Stu took six years to make. Peter Berg was developing Lone Survivor for, I think, almost that amount of time.”

Beginning to hype up the film many years ago, he apologizes to fans for teasing it before production even started.

“I should have kept my mouth shut until we were actually into physical production,” Mark Wahlberg says. “[I] just don’t like to count my chickens before they hatch. I hate that. I’m never one of those guys to say, ‘Oh, I’m doing this, I’m doing that.’ But it just always felt so real. You know, whether it was with David O. Russell in the beginning, or whoever else we were kind of, you know, got close to the starting line [with], but never got out of the gate.”

Now, there are talks that a sequel is in the works. The end-credits of the new movie hint at Nathan Drake’s older brother being a part of the next one. Hopefully fans will not have to wait another decade.