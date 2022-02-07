Mark Wahlberg’s Co-Star Got Hit by a Car 17 Times Performing One ‘Uncharted’ Stunt

Mark Wahlberg and the rest of the “Uncharted” cast really went into uncharted territory to film this upcoming movie.

This upcoming action and adventure movie, which is based on a popular video game series, is set to release on February 18. The movie is about a character named Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) who embarks on an adventure with his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) in order to find a grand treasure. The treasure is amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and has been lost for 500 years. Along the way, the duo is also hoping to find clues that will lead to Nate’s long-lost brother.

The movie also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas.

Tom Holland ‘Uncharted’ Scene

Tom Holland is the star of this adventure movie and certainly had to go through the wringer in terms of stunts and action sequences. On top of intense fight scenes, Holland had to sustain getting hit by a car 17 times. Seeing as Holland plays Spider-Man in the Marvel franchise, he’s no stranger to a good action sequence. This movie is based on a video game though, which means it’s got even more of those high-stakes moments than perhaps even a Marvel movie. It’ll be interesting to see which Mark Wahlberg stunts are coming our way too.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland shared a day on set that he found both painful and rewarding at the same time.

“The day I got hit by the car was pretty impressive. That was a lot of fun. It was very painful, but very rewarding. It’s a pretty cool thing when someone says, ‘How was your day today?’ And I’m like, ‘Hey, I got hit by a car 17 times.’ And people are like, ‘Wait, what?’ So for me, that was a very proud moment, and I think it’s one of the best stunts in the movie. It’s really, really cool and that would have to be one of the highlights,” Holland said during the interview.

That means there’s got to be plenty of other high-stakes stunts if this is one of Holland’s favorites in the film. We’ll know for sure in a few weeks. He has said that the most difficult scene was the Cargo-plane scene. The movie has done a good job of teasing this particular action-packed moment.

Friendship Between Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland

All in all, fans seem to be pretty excited to watch Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland on the screen together. The two have a pretty adorable off-screen friendship that is sure to translate to some hilarious banter on “Uncharted.”

During a recent interview with Fox 5 New York, Mark Wahlberg was asked who he would want to play him in a biopic about his life.

“That would be interesting. I would get Tom Holland to play me in a biopic. We’re still figuring out what the final act is, though,” he said. Nothing says friendship like trusting the actor to play himself.