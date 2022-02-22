Mark Wahlberg’s New Movie ‘Uncharted’ Is Reportedly Becoming a Franchise

Well, it’s official, Uncharted is a box office hit and the folks at Sony couldn’t be more excited about the Mark Wahlberg/Tom Holland franchise.

When video game movies get made, it is give and take. Most of the time, fans give a lot and the film takes a toll on their fandom. However, this film seems to have captured the fans of the game franchise and earned more than enough brand new eyes to earn more than $100 million globally, according to Deadline.

Theaters are making a comeback and that is thanks to big movies like this. Folks thought that Jackass Forever had a good run when it first came out, but Uncharted has been massive so far. Now, Mark Wahlberg is likely going to return for more. That’s right, the franchise is going to continue with another movie. That is if you believe Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman. He sent a company-wide email today talking about the success of the film.

“It is Presidents Day in America, but we are open in most places around the world today and we have another global triumph to celebrate,” the message said. “With over $100M in box office worldwide in just one weekend, and a 90% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Uncharted is a new hit movie franchise for the company.”

The message continued. And Rothman noted other recent successes as well. This is more of a climax for Sony as they have had a solid run recently.

“On the heels of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted is yet another blow to the theatrical naysayers and further proof of the efficacy of our model,” Rothman continued.

So, expect to see more of Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland in future Uncharted films.

Mark Wahlberg Talks Losing and Gaining Weight Quickly

When you are an action star, you have to get the gains. And sometimes it has to happen very quickly. Mark Wahlberg is almost always in the gym. However, even he has trouble with the struggles of having to gain and lose weight almost overnight. He had to put on 30 pounds just for his Uncharted role.

“I would say it’s easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape. I put on 30 pounds,” Wahlberg said to Cinema Blend. “That was really difficult. I’m not getting younger.” And already, the actor appears to have shed the weight that he gained and is back to his usual fitness level.

The 50-year-old is just doing what he has always done. His job. That means putting on weight, losing it, going to the gym, and being ready for whatever is thrown your way. Mark Wahlberg knows how to get it done and this won’t be the last time he does it.