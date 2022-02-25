Mark Wahlberg’s Plans for a Sequel to ‘The Departed’ Included Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro

It never came to fruition, but Mark Wahlberg had a vision for a sequel to The Departed that would have included some big names.

As Mark Wahlberg’s newest film, Uncharted, hit theaters this past weekend, it’s one of his old films that is making headlines. Wahlberg sat down for an interview with KFC Radio recently and he got talking about his role in the 2006 epic crime thriller, The Departed. He played Staff Sergeant Sean Dignam in the movie.

Turns out Wahlberg had big dreams for a sequel.

“I went into a meeting with [screenwriter] Bill Monahan at Warner Bros. to pitch the sequel to The Departed,” Wahlberg said. “And let’s just say the pitch didn’t go very well. He really didn’t have anything fleshed out, but he’s the kind of guy you just trust to go for Cocaine Cowboys and American Desperado. I said, ‘bill, just go write. They like to have things well thought out and planned.’ It’d be a pretty good one.

A pretty good one? It sounds like Wahlberg might have been selling himself a little short. Even if the sequel to The Departed was a fraction of what the original was, it would still be a great movie.

You have to remember that The Departed is widely considered one of the best movies of all time. It won several awards including four Oscars at the 79th Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing). Mark Wahlberg himself was even nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role. In addition, the film also received six nominations at the 64 Golden Globe Awards, and two nominations at the 13 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Not too bad, right?

Could You Imagine Mark Wahlberg, Robert De Niro, and Brad Pitt Starring in ‘The Departed 2’?

By the sounds of it, though, The Departed sequel would have had plenty of star power if everything worked out. Mark Wahlberg told the outlet they had some pretty popular Hollywood A-listers in mind to be cast in the movie.

“That’s what he was talking about. Like De Niro and Brad Pitt,” he said.

Monahan said that he could have actually envisioned writing either a prequel, sequel, or maybe even both.

“My idea actually is to set the film before, during, and after the action of the first film, which I think would be extraordinary. Essentially, in the middle section of the thing I’ve intended, you’d see actions that take place during the original Departed but aren’t on screen in the original Departed. There would be off-screen things that occur at the point in the story. But it would work seamlessly as a movie of its own.”

Unfortunately, Mark Wahlberg and Monahan’s attempts to pitch the movie never got off the ground.