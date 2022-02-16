Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Uncharted’ Co-Star Had to Perform a Really Challenging Stunt

For Mark Wahlberg’s latest film “Uncharted,” co-star Tom Holland had to perform some killer stunts that beat out any he’d done before.

And that’s saying something, considering Holland has starred in three “Spider-Man,” two “Avengers,” and one “Captain America” movie in the last six years. He’s used to all manner of stunts from those performances, but this one in “Uncharted” beat out all of them.

The film follows Nathan Drake (Holland), who’s recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Together, the two track down a massive treasure that’s over 500 years old. Of course, no treasure hunter is ever that simple.

At one point in the film, Holland’s character Drake finds himself tumbling out of a plane, his leg caught on some cargo straps. In the trailer, you can see Drake pulling himself back up into the plane, while it’s hurtling through the air.

This stunt, Mark Wahlberg’s co-star told CinemaBlend, was easily one of the hardest he’s ever done.

“The plane sequence from this movie is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Just months of hard work, hanging off of these boxes, being pushed and thrown and dragged by wires, and smashed into boxes and falling off of boxes, losing your grip,” Holland explained.

“All of us tore our hands up… you’re hanging on to these ropes, and it gets to a point where you just can’t hang on anymore. You’re trying to! And you let go, and you cut your hands up. We had bangs and bruises and tears all over the place,” Holland said.

Mark Wahlberg likely felt that pain as well. Unlike in superhero films where characters wear a mask and can easily be replaced by stunt doubles, “Uncharted” showed these actors performing these stunts themselves. Check it out for yourself in the trailer below.

Mark Wahlberg’s Newest Film ‘Uncharted’ Dominates International Box Office

“Uncharted,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holand, already amassed $21.5 million globally. It’ll release in the U.S. later this coming Friday, Feb. 18.

“Uncharted” ranked No. 1 in the UK, Russia, and Spain earlier this week, according to Deadline. It performed well in 15 different markets earlier, and the outlet expects it to do even better this coming weekend. Worldwide, “Uncharted” should earn more than $70 million, $30 million domestically and $40 internationally.

We’ll see whether Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland’s star power can draw viewers in. The film will face tough competition this weekend from several other films, including many Oscar nominees. Disney’s “Encanto” returns to theaters, as well as fellow nominees “Belfast,” West Side Story,” and “King Richard.” And let’s not forget Holland’s other big film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which continues to kill it in the box office.