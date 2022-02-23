Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Uncharted’ Co-Star Says He Went Undercover for Role

Mark Wahlberg’s latest film “Uncharted” has done exceedingly well at the box office this past weekend, thanks in part to the work of his co-star, Tom Holland.

Holland’s name alone likely drew many fans to the theaters over President’s Day weekend. After all, Holland’s other smash hit, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” continues to reign supreme at the box office. But Holland also put in the work to really bring “Uncharted” character Nathan Drake to life in a way that appeals to audiences everywhere.

As part of his preparation for the role, Mark Wahlberg’s co-star had to go through a bit of bartender training. During the film, we see Nathan Drake behind the bar more than once, preparing actual drinks in the scene. Holland told Jessica Shaw at SiriusXM how he actually worked a few shifts at a bar to get the hang of things.

“For me, one of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get given the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason. Other than you just want to give it a go,” Holland explained. “So I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it’s a nice little set-piece in the movie.”

Unfortunately, Mark Wahlberg’s co-star’s “undercover” scheme didn’t go unnoticed. People soon flooded the London bar, trying to order a drink from Holland.

“As word spread around town, and people started figuring out that ‘Apparently Tom Holland’s bartending at this bar,’ then the general manager started figuring it out,” Holland shared. “And then eventually I sort of got kicked out. I have been back to the bar, but it’s a little bit of a rocky relationship at the minute. I’ve been giving them a lot of press, though. So they just shut up and let me back.”

You’d think the bar would appreciate the free publicity.

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland’s Film ‘Uncharted’ Set to Become a Franchise

With Mark Wahlberg’s new film earning over $100 million globally, Sony decided to take the leap and capitalize on “Uncharted’s” success.

Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman released a company-wide email over President’s Day Weekend about the studio’s continued success in theaters. And this is only the beginning, he claims.

“It is Presidents Day in America, but we are open in most places around the world today and we have another global triumph to celebrate,” the message said. “With over $100M in box office worldwide in just one weekend, and a 90% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Uncharted is a new hit movie franchise for the company.”

That’s right, folks. Mark Wahlberg will hopefully return for another “Uncharted” film. Alongside Tom Holland, of course.