Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Uncharted’ Earns Impressive Opening Weekend Numbers at the Box Office

It turned out to be a banner box office weekend for actor Mark Wahlberg and his new film Uncharted. The movie opened up on Friday.

What type of numbers did it post? We get some help about that with a boost from The Hollywood Reporter. It is looking at some big numbers.

Now, this movie comes out of Sony. It’s really been doing boffo work at the domestic box office. It is on course to earn a projected $51 million over the long Presidents Day weekend. Take this into account too: the estimates also have it getting an estimated $44.2 million for the three days.

Mark Wahlberg Film Found Big-Time Audience Among Younger Males

This is an adaptation of the video game that stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Uncharted did a whale of a business at the box office thanks to younger males. They are going to the movies despite the pandemic. In fact, more than 60 percent of ticket buyers were male; 71 percent of the audience was 35 and under.

Imax and large-format screens accounted for a huge 36 percent of all ticket revenue in North America. What about the overseas markets? The buddy action-adventure flick grossed $55.4 million from 62 markets for a worldwide weekend haul of $106.4 million.

Take that, movie fans. Look, including foreign revenue from last weekend, Uncharted is expected to finish Monday with $139 million in the bank. Oh, it still has to open in China and that happens on March 14.

“Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are brilliant together,” Sony Motion Picture Group president Josh Greenstein said in a statement. “Thank you to our sister company, PlayStation, for their incredible partnership, and all the many people who worked so hard to bring this film to life in a big, theatrical way.”

Movie Happens To Be Based On Popular PlayStation Game Series

Yes, Uncharted is based on the popular PlayStation game series from the publisher Naughty Dog. Critics pan the movie but audiences are giving it a B+ CinemaScore. It was directed by Ruben Fleischer and conceived as an origin story for globe-trotting adventurer Nathan Drake, played by Holland.

As the movie opens up, Nathan starts out as a bartender before getting recruited by treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan, played by Wahlberg. He is on the hunt to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago. This becomes a race to the prize ahead of Santiago Moncada, played by Antonio Banderas. He believes that he and his family are rightful heirs to the riches.

In other movie news, the Channing Tatum-starring flick Dog opened ahead of expectations. It is grossing a projected $18.1 million for the four-day holiday weekend.