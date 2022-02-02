Martha Stewart Reveals Secret Behind Her ‘Iconic Thirst Trap’

Martha Stewart is showing off her spunky side.

The DIY expert garnered more social media attention than normal when she shared a sultry snap of herself poolside in July 2020. On Tuesday, Stewart shared her step-by-step process for creating the perfect “thirst trap” on Tik Tok, referencing the infamous photo.

“Remember my iconic thirst trap? I’m finally revealing how I create the perfect selfie,” she captioned the post. The light-hearted video shows the mogul sipping tea and applying makeup while she strikes different poses in the camera.

“Martha!!!! I’m screaming this is so good,” one commenter said. Another follower joked, “I need her to not be 70 and looking better than me. Thanks.” When other fans corrected the commenter and informed them that Martha Stewart is actually in her 80s, she replied, “Holy smokes she’s 80!!!! Wow! Thanks for the correction ladies.”

The Tik Tok video was also shared to her Instagram account with over 1.5 million followers, garnering nearly 70,000 likes in one day.

Martha Stewart is Keeping Her Dating Life Private

When Stewart shared the original “thirst trap” snap in 2020, she found her social media flooded with offers for dates. “I got so many proposals and so many propositions,” she told Andy Cohen. “But I had to ignore all of them. I’m a very busy person.” She revealed that she was dating someone, but she doesn’t kiss and tell– for now, her lips are sealed about the details of her romantic life.

“I took a pool selfie photo by mistake,” she explained in an interview with People magazine. “I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it. It looked so good, so I posted it.” She clarified that she didn’t originally know what a “thirst trap” was, but now that she does, she’s looking for the next one. “I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it’s just fun,” she added.

The original snap earned nearly a quarter of a million likes on her Instagram page.

The Poolside Snap That Taught Stewart About ‘Thirst Traps’

“My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89-degree day! When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine-free as possible, with a natural concrete finish-no paint- and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line,” Stewart wrote with the July 2020 photo. “I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles. After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!”

In the photo, the star is seen lounging in her pool and enjoying a summer that much of the world spent in quarantine to the fullest at her home.