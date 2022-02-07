‘Matrix’ Co-Producer Files Lawsuit Over HBO Max Release: Report

Matrix co-producer Village Roadshow Entertainment filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. after the latter released the film on HBOMax.

On December 22, 2022, The Matrix Resurrections released both in theaters and on the streaming services. Despite coming from a popular franchise, the film disappointed at the box office. It earned $150 million against a budget of $190 million. Additionally, talk of sequels ceased after the film’s release, though the plot left an opening.

“WB’s sole purpose in moving the release date of The Matrix Resurrections forward was to create a desperately needed wave of year-end HBO Max premium subscriptions from what it knew would be a blockbuster film, despite knowing full well that it would decimate the film’s box office revenue and deprive Village Roadshow of any economic upside that WB and its affiliates would enjoy,” the suit alleged.

In late 2020, Warner Bros. decided that all of its 2021 films would release on HBOMax and in theaters. This impacted a number of films that were considered box office bombs, including The Matrix Resurrections and In the Heights. At the start of the pandemic, this decision made sense. As people started getting vaccinated and venturing out, this became more of a concern. Movies were back to making money–just look at the box office numbers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man came out just five days before The Matrix Resurrections, but it made $1.7 billion in ticket sales. While The Matrix is less of a box office draw than the powerhouse Marvel Cinematic Universe, it indicates that the release strategy was potentially misguided. If Spider-Man can make that much, surely people are back in the movie-going habit.

The Matrix And Marvel Have This in Common

Ironically, Marvel Studios itself was the target of a similar suit earlier this year. Parent company Disney opted to release Black Widow under its premier access strategy. As opposed to WB’s simultaneous release strategy, Disney’s premier access allowed audiences to view a film either in theaters or on Disney+ for an additional fee.

Lead actress Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for breach of contract. Her attorney stated: “It’s no secret that Disney is releasing films like ‘Black Widow’ directly onto Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company’s stock price – and that it’s hiding behind Covid-19 as a pretext to do so. But ignoring the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of its films in furtherance of this short-sighted strategy violates their rights.”

Johansson ultimately settled with Disney. Interestingly, WB preempted a similar situation. Wonder Woman 1984 released both in theaters and on HBOMax. As a result, the studio paid both director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot an additional $10 million.

Worth noting is that the Matrix lawsuit is a different beast. Village Roadshow Pictures is a company, not an individual. The suit could have a very different outcome.