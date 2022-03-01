Matt Barr Cast in ‘Walker: Independence’ as Hoyt Rawlins

It looks like Walker: Independence has found another star. Sleepy Hallow actor Matt Barr is officially joining the cast as Hoyt Rawlins.

And yes, that name sounds familiar because it is. In the current series, Cordell has a best friend with the same name. And interestingly, he is also played by Matt Barr.

The Jared Padalecki Walker spinoff takes place in the late 1800s. The story follows Abby Walker, a well-to-do Boston native whose husband is murdered in front of her as they travel out West.

Just as Cordell Walker does in the current series, Abby sets out to get revenge on the murderer. And along the way, she meets Hoyt Rawlins, a free-spirited cowboy looking for his purpose in life.

The two end up in Independence, Texas, where they meet other people who are running from their own troubled lives or are chasing their dreams, just like the two main characters.

Together Abby and Hoty eventually create a family and struggle to deal with their new surroundings that are much different than they appear.

Barr’s character is a gambling outlaw who tries to blend in with the people of Independence. Before meeting Abby, he was a playboy who was having an affair with his rancher’s daughter, Lucia Montero. And he made a lot of enemies because of his wild ways.

However, once he meets the widowed Walker, he falls deeply in love and decides to put his past behind him. Though his overly confident and cocky personality makes him a bad match for the straight and narrow Abby.

So he decides to get his life together and be the kind of man that Abby Walker both wants and deserves. And he decides to fight against outlaws like himself to make their new home a better place.

How Does ‘Walker: Independence’ Connect to ‘Walker’

As of yet, Jared Padalecki has not explained how Abby Walker and Hoyt Rawlins connect to Abeline Walker and her sons Cordell and Liam, who live in the present day. Nor do we know how Hoyt is related to Walker’s best friend with the same name.

But because they chose the same actor to play both the 1890s Hoyt and the 2020s Hoyt, we’re assuming they’re related.

We do know that writer Seamus Fahey based the pilot on another story that he wrote with Anna Fricke. CBS Studios is behind the story, and Person of Interest’s Larry Teng will direct.

Barr’s four appearances on Walker aren’t his only gigs inside Western-themed series, so jumping into the series won’t be a stretch for the actor.

He also worked alongside Kevin Costner in Hatfields & McCoys, which won five Primetime Emmys. And he produced the Texas football drama starring Robert Duvall titled 12 Mighty Orphans.