Matthew McConaughey Addresses ‘Loss of Values’ on Both Sides of Political Aisle

Matthew McConaughey has danced with the idea of tossing his hat into the ring of politics many times. In a recent interview, he voiced his concern that both sides of the political aisle are experiencing a “loss of values.”

Though McConaughey has shied away from running for governor of Texas (for now), he is still considering entering politics. Speaking to Fox News Digital, the Oscar-winning actor spoke of what inspired this mentality. Additionally, he speaks about how both sides of the political spectrum seem more focused on harming the other, leading to a “loss of values.”

So, what prompted his political motivation? “Giving a wondering about, ‘Hey, what are we doing? What’s going on with us as, as a people, as a state, how we’re getting along, where have we gone awry?'” McConaughey disclosed.

Taking it even further, he questions what politics are doing and how we’ve lost our way. “What’s the role of politics in the world? Is it still serving democracy, which I think it should in America,” McConaughey continued. “Studying into two parties, seeing a loss of values, actually, because seeing people on both sides of the aisle, either side of the aisle, rather, holding on so tightly to their blue or red flag pole that their whole identities almost sometimes seems to be based on the invalidation of the other, instead of the validation of their own vision.”

Back in November, McConaughey officially announced he would not run for governor of Texas after considering the idea for some time. Experiencing a journey of self-reflection, he questioned how he could be “useful to myself, useful to my family and to the most amount of people.”

Whether that means going into politics remains to be seen.

Matthew McConaughey’s New Book Will Take You on a Jouney to Find Yourself

Just as Matthew McConaughey embarked on a journey to find his inner self, his new book wants you to do the same.

Greenlights: Your Journal, Your Journey is a “guided companion” to his memoir Greenlights. Journals are typically blank pages, but McConaughey’s is filled with little writing prompts and questions. Talking about the concept on Twitter, he outlines how he hopes it will help readers.

“Most journals are blank pages,” he begins. “This is mostly blank pages, but the difference is that I’ve given you prompts along the way. Just little nudges of questions to ask yourself or perspectives to dive into that are yours.”

For example, while you often think about who you are, one page asks you to answer “who am I not?” Further, he wants you to surround yourself with people who let you be you. “Eliminate the things and the habits and the people and the places in our life that do not feed our true selves. Inevitably, that puts us on a path to having habits, people, and places in our life that do fulfill ourselves.”