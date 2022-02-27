Matthew McConaughey Continues to Show His Love of Sports

In the unlikely event you didn’t already know, Hollywood superstar Matthew McConaughey is a huge sports fan.

His enthusiasm for competition isn’t just limited to one sport either. The “Dallas Buyers Club” star enjoys a variety of sports entertainment including college football, professional football and soccer. In his most recent social media post, Matthew McConaughey is pumping up the crowd gathered to witness the opening day of the 2022 season for Austin FC.

Austin FC is a professional soccer team that makes its home in Austin, Texas. Matthew McConaughey also calls Texas home and supports many of the collegiate and professional sports teams in the state. His love of the University of Texas Longhorns football team is well documented. His recent Super Bowl commercial, which features him as an astronaut bored with space, did quite well. This weekend, however, the star actor and fans of the Austin FC got pumped up for the opening of soccer seasons. Matthew McConaughey shares a few photos from his most recent outing on his social media page.

“Opening day,” he says in the Instagram post. “Can you hear us?”

Something tells us that plenty of people heard Matthew McConaughey and the Austin FC fans loud and clear. He also includes a couple of photos from Saturday’s festivities and he certainly looks to be having a good time.

McConaughey and soccer fans on hand saw a blowout as Austin FC defeated FC Cincinnati by a score of 5-0. It was the 2022 Major League Soccer season opener for both squads. Check out this clip of the Hollywood star firing up the crowd by beating a drum in a 2021 match.

Decked in all green, Matthew McConaughey certainly appears in his element.

Matthew McConaughey Co-Owns Austin Soccer Club

The actor is not only a fan of the Austin FC team but he is also part-owner of the club. He also holds the title of “Minister of Culture” with the team, which is why you often see him at games pumping up the crowd. He spoke about his love of the team and his unique position in a recent press conference.

“For a team that’s going to be representing the city of Austin, I need to be there as someone who knows Austin really well, that the two are mirror images of each other,” Matthew McConaughey. “The team, the product we put on the pitch and the fan experience in that stadium. My goal, as minister of culture, is to try to align (the two). When you take a snapshot above Q2 Stadium on any given night that we play, you should be able to see in the crowd the diversity, creative colors and vibrancy of Austin, Texas.”

As you can see from his posts and the above video, Matthew McConaughey is quite effective in his Minister of Culture role.