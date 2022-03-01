Matthew McConaughey Says Doctor Lied About Giving Him a Hair Transplant

After writing about his hair loss in his 2020 memoir Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey revealed that a doctor lied to him about giving him a hair transplant.

During a recent interview with LADbible, Matthew McConaughey recalled chatting with a doctor in Beverley Hills about his hair issues. The physician also told him that he was mentioned every year at an international hair transplant convention. Apparently, one surgeon started taking credit for “regenerating his hair.”

“He goes, ‘Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel and see?’” Matthew McConaughey recalled. “I said, ‘Yeah man.’ He goes, ‘You don’t have transplants.’ I said, ‘That’s what I said. Of course, I don’t.’ ‘He goes, ‘I can’t wait to bust this guy’s nuts next year when he raises his hand.’”

Although he hasn’t received a hair transplant, Matthew McConaughey has been working on his hair to make sure he doesn’t start balding. “I get this topical ointment and I rub it into my scalp. Once a day for 10 minutes. I was fully committed to it. No Propecia. No nothing. It was just manual labor. All I can tell you is it came back. I have more hair now than I had in 1999.”

Matthew McConaughey went on to add that he started noticing that he was losing hair during the filming of The Wedding Planner. “You can go back and look at things like The Wedding Planner and those things. I mean, you’ll see, I was losing. I got a picture. The turn of the millennium party in 2000 in Jamaica. I was looking down laughing and there was a baseball-sized bald spot on the top of my head.”

Matthew McConaughey Spoke About His Eulogy in His ‘Greenlights’ Memoir

During a 2020 interview with GQ, Matthew McConaughey spoke about his Greenlights memoir. “This book has been my obsession for the last two years,” he explained. “That’s where I’ve been. It’s been my singular obsession as far as work. It’s the truest permanent extension I’ve ever put out there or created of myself.”

Also in the book, Matthew McConaughey talks about the kind of eulogy he wants. “Considering legacy choices. Seriously considering what’s gonna be said at my eulogy and understanding that, well, you’re writing the résumé for your eulogy right now. We all are. It’s a pretty cool thing to go, ‘What’s my eulogy going to be?’”

When asked what got him to start thinking about his eulogy, Matthew McConaughey shared, “I’ve always thought of the existential questions in life and the impermanence of life. Life’s a verb. We’re living it. We’re the authors of our résumé that becomes our eulogy. I think it’s a cool thing to do for everyone to think about that. It’s not a daunting task.”