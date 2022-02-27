matthew-mcconaughey-explains-story-behind-hair-regrowth

With an enviable head of hair, Matthew McConaughey is one of the top leading men in all the entertainment industry.

Matthew McConaughey has a long list of accolades and accomplishments and his Hollywood star is still rising. What some may not remember about the “Dazed and Confused” actor is that at one point — he was going bald. Yes, a man known for his stunning good looks, had rapidly thinning hair a couple of decades ago. Somehow, he was able to reverse course and field one of the finest heads of hair on the planet. Now, every balding man in the world, including yours truly, is dying to discover his secret. Does Matthew McConaughey have the secret formula for hair re-growth? If so, will he share it with the rest of the world and end the agony of balding men across the world?

As he shares in his memoirs “Greenlights,” the actor’s hairline began receding at a relatively young age. Matthew McConaughey despised his hair loss so much that he did what a lot of balding men so and buzzed his head clean. If there weren’t picture on the internet to prove it, you may call “BS” on this bit of information. But, it is true, McConaughey was once the victim of a rapidly receding hairline. How did he manage to get his luscious locks back? He spoke with LADbible about his hair history and how he came to have such a magnificent head of hair.

“How did it grow back?” he says. “That’s a great mystery.”

Matthew McConaughey Talks About His Hair Regrowth Journey

At a younger age, Matthew McConaughey became flustered with his hair loss and began buzzing his whole head. He says he was even once advised that getting a haircut on a full moon would queue his hair regrowth.

The actor says he was “fully committed” to finding a way to jumpstart hair regrowth and tried a couple of different things. He says a special ointment and a little elbow grease were the keys to regaining a full head of hair.

“I get this topical ointment and I rub it into my scalp, once a day for 10 minutes,” he recalls. “I was fully committed, I was fully committed to it – no Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labor.”

Whatever Matthew McConaughey did for his hair loss obviously worked. He says he can’t really explain it but he is happy with the results.

“You can go back and look at things like ‘The Wedding Planner’ and those things; I mean, you’ll see, I was losing,” he says. “I got a picture, turn of the millennium party in 2000 in Jamaica, I was looking down laughing and there was a baseball-sized bald spot on the top of my head.”

Now, with his wonderful head of hair fully restored, the actor says he is committed to keeping it that way. He still uses the same miracle ointment on a frequent basis two decades later.

“The same thing I was rubbing it down with I still do today,” he says. “I’m not gonna quit to see if like, ‘Oh, do I need to do it anymore?’. I’m not taking that chance.”