Matthew McConaughey Kicks Back for a Seaside ‘Happy Hour’

Actor Matthew McConaughey posted an excellent Instagram photo of himself, kicking back at the seaside for a “happy hour” recently.

While McConaughey’s animated movie “Sing 2” is out in theaters, the Texan relaxed at the beach. Seen sitting with two other people with their backs to the camera, we don’t know if the star’s enjoying some of his sponsored Wild Turkey or not.

Fellow Texan and baseball great Roger Clemens went on the post and approved it, posting some hang ten emojis.

McConaughey’s Daughter In Recent Movie

The 52-year-old actor told People magazine recently that his 11-year-old daughter, Vida, appeared in “Sing 2.”

Matthew McConaughey gives his voice to Buster Moon for the sequel to the 2016 film. TV host Jimmy Fallon talked with the star about Vida’s role.

The star went on to explain, “Vida got a couple of lines in Sing 2. She plays a piglet scuba diving in chocolate, saying, ‘This is the best day of my life.’ “

The TV host laughed and agreed about Vida’s line when dad responded. According to IMDB, the film is Vida’s first movie role.

She’s the second oldest child of the family as Matthew McConaughey, and his wife, Camila McConaughey, have two other sons.

Actor’s ‘Sing 2’ Character Is Optimistic

In an NBC Los Angeles interview, the star talked about his Buster character. McConaughey spoke about what he has in common with the animated star.

“He’s relentlessly optimistic, and I’m a believer that optimism is a means of survival,” McConaughey told the TV station. “That’s not a foolish idea at all. That we have to be optimistic.”

Can the actor still be optimistic even though he doesn’t have a singing part in the movie? Sure he can. If there’s a “Sing 3,” the actor said he’d liked to try and give it a shot, but there’s one song he’d have to try.

“Creedence. Clearwater. Revival,” he said. “Revive some of their tunes into a modern-day pop beat.”

McConaughey’s Offers Wisdom In Latest Book

When it comes to fans, McConaughey is all about encouraging them. In his Greenlights: Your Journal, Your Journey book, the star rooted for them to write their own stories.

The once-aspiring politician posed a few questions to readers of his book, asking them to find themselves through journaling.

The man also wanted them to stay positive and keep positive people and things in their lives. At the same time, eliminating negative things was another key point.

“Eliminate the things and the habits and the people and the places in our life that do not feed our true selves,” McConaughey said. Inevitably, that puts us on a path to having habits, people, and places in our life that do fulfill ourselves.”