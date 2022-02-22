Matthew McConaughey Recalls the Time His Father Struck Him With ‘Such Force’ That It Knocked Him to the Ground

When someone tells a story about their parent hitting them so hard they fell to the ground, you probably think, “Well, they can’t possibly have a good relationship, can they?” This is likely the case more often than not, however, Matthew McConaughey doesn’t tell his story with a drop of gloom. On the contrary, McConaughey can’t speak of his mother and father more highly.

In an interview with LADbible, the host says, “No parenting textbook would recommend hitting your kids or fighting and having sex in front of them. But, given you’ve turned out the way you have, I assume you wouldn’t change anything?”

The Interstellar star responds with a smile, “I wouldn’t ask my parents to change anything that they did. When I got in trouble for the stolen pizza, my dad backhanded me. I went to the floor, it knocked me down – the backhand didn’t knock me down.”

Continuing with the story, McConaughey revealed the real reason he fell after the strike. “It wasn’t a strong backhand, I wasn’t struck with such force that it knocked me into the corner. The reason I fell down in the corner is because I was standing on some lactic acid, coward-ass, lyin’ legs. And I knew I was lying to my dad.”

McConaughey said the strike isn’t even what hurt. It was the knowledge that he had hurt his father. “What hurt is looking up at him and seeing the look on his face,” McConaughey said. “Seeing the pain on his face, feeling like he had failed as a father in not raising a son that could come and tell him the damn truth about stealing a pizza.”

Matthew McConaughey’s Father Discouraged Lying, Not Stealing

Matthew McConaughey‘s parents certainly had an unorthodox method of raising their children, especially by today’s standards. As McConaughey finished his story about the stolen pizza, it took an even more unexpected turn.

Rather than being upset that his son was a thief, McConaughey senior was angry about two things: that his son lied and that he was caught red-handed. McConaughey recalls that, had he told the truth about the pizza, his father wouldn’t have punished him.

“Because if I had told him, ‘Yeah, we stole it,'” McConaughey said. “He’d have gone, ‘Number one – you need to learn how to get away with it better. Number two – I’ve stolen plenty of pizzas, here’s how you would do it. Number three – are you not making enough money with your chores to buy your own damn pizza?'”

Matthew McConaughey‘s father might have had an unusual way of doing things, but he always supported his son’s hopes and dreams. When the Dazed and Confused star called to tell his father of his plans to become an actor rather than a lawyer, his father replied, “Well…don’t half-ass it.”