Matthew McConaughey Says He Only Takes Projects That Have ‘Values’ He Aligns With

Earth is sending its most persuasive ambassador yet: Matthew McConaughey. The 52-year-old Oscar winner is making a pitch to save the planet in an upcoming Super Bowl ad. The commercial is part of Matthew McConaughey‘s pledge to only take roles or endorsements for things he believes in and values.

In the ad for Salesforce, a spacesuit-wearing McConaughey gazes into the Milky Way and ponders on all the limitless possibilities out there in the inky black void, and he’s indifferent towards it.

“It’s not time to escape,” McConaughey says in the Super Bowl spot. “It’s time to engage, it’s time to plant more trees, (and) it’s time to build more trust. It is time to make more space for all of us. So while the others look to the metaverse and Mars, let’s stay here and restore ours. Yeah, it’s time to blaze our trail. ‘Cause the new frontier? It ain’t rocket science. It’s right here.”

McConaughey serves as the brand adviser for SalesForce and helped create the commercial. He says it’s part of his new mission to only take on projects that align with his values and where he can have some control behind the scenes.

“In some ways, yes, I am still an actor for hire when I want to be,” he told Fox Business. But if I’m going to be part of something, I need to be behind it. It’s not just about selling a product. It’s also selling brand values, ones that I align with. And I need to be behind the camera because I need to trust that others will follow through. … We can all take responsibility in not just creating success, but also a movement.”

Matthew McConaughey on the Metaverse and Mars

The minute-long ad takes a subtle jab at Elon Musk‘s desire to colonize Mars, and Mark Zuckerberg’s push to build another world called the “metaverse” in virtual reality. McConaughey says to leave them to it while we focus on fixing Earth. He says we need to plant more trees and be more trusting of one another as a start.

But McConaughey says the ad doesn’t knock the space race between Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson. He believes it could have positive outcomes for us on terra firma. He’s more focused on more immediate priorities.

“We’re not saying we’re against pioneering space,” Matthew McConaughey told FOX Business. “We had our little fun, and we completely mean that. But what we’re also saying is we’re not ready to quit on our home team, which is us, right here. Our humanity is on our home field — Earth — right now. Let’s talk about what else we’re selling. We’re selling the values among us right here on Earth, which is sustainability. If we don’t fix our values among us here, where the hell are we going to be? If and when we get to outer space, are we going to take the same problems we have now to another planet? That’s not too smart. We need to fix what we’ve got here first.”