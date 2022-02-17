Matthew McConaughey Says He’s Interested in Reprising One of His Past Roles

Matthew McConaughey wants to reprise one of his old roles for a planned sequel, but it may not be one you’d expect. McConaughey recently said in an interview that he wants to don the chaps and cowboy hat one more time — not for a Western — but for a third Magic Mike installment.

The 52-year-old Oscar winner said he hadn’t heard anything about the slated film, which will be titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance. McConaughey played club owner Dallas in the original Magic Mike in 2012, but he opted not to reprise the role in 2015’s Magic Mike XXL. Acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh will direct the third entry after also directing the first but sitting out the second, which may explain McConaughey’s revived interest.

“Channing Tatum, call me, bro! I haven’t heard from ya!” the actor quipped in the interview.

“It was a helluva lot of fun doing the first one,” he also said.

The film’s titular star Channing Tatum announced in November that he would be returning for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which is set to begin filming in March in London and Italy. Tatum said he wants the third film to showcase better dancing and a more polished feel than the first two.

“I want dancing like we’ve never been able to do in the other two movies because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn’t great dancing,” Tatum said. “I want to have professional dancers [from all over], Russian ballet dancers, I want to go for it and create a completely new genre of this form.”

McConaughey also wanted to surprise audiences in his new Super Bowl commercial like he first did in past roles

Later in the same interview, McConaughey touched on his new SalesForce Super Bowl commercial. He said he wanted to “misdirect” the audience by making them initially think it was a sequel to his blockbuster film Interstellar.

“I wanted this misdirect at the beginning,” McConaughey said of the ad, which premiered during the Olympics and aired during the Super Bowl. “I wanted it to open and look very serious and in space because we’re about to pull the rug out from under you. Some people are going to think this is going to be the trailer for Interstellar 2.”

The actor said he hoped his advertisement would encourage some people to see their world better, and then be better in their world.

“I hope they go, ‘Look, what McConaughey and Salesforce are saying, is there is a problem in society today. Our relationship with each other, our relationship with the environment is fragile, man. We got a lack of trust, we got a lack of fairness. We got a lack of sustainable innovations and a lack of values.’

“And you know what, a lot of us are looking to escape and get the hell out of here or maybe look the other way. And you know what? They’re right! But we can look around at our earthly challenges and look those in the eye and say, ‘Let’s handle this and restore what we got going here. We’re not ready to quit.'”