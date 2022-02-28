Matthew McConaughey Shares Some Words of Wisdom for College Students: ‘Have the Long View’

Matthew McConaughey is a man of many, many talents. Along with being an actor, philanthropist, college professor, and owner of a Major League Soccer team, the beloved Texan has developed a reputation as a fantastic motivational speaker. A quick search will reveal hundreds of videos of Matthew McConaughey sharing the wisdom collected throughout his extraordinary life.

His favorite subjects to bestow his knowledge upon, however, are the students of the University of Texas. Along with being a born and raised Texan, McConaughey also attended the University of Texas at Austin. So, when the Dazed and Confused actor was asked to give some inspirational advice to the men’s basketball team ahead of their final game of the season, McConaughey was happy to oblige.

Sitting by a fire on the rooftop of a UT building, McConaughey sat down with Texas basketball coach, Chris Beard. Matthew McConaughey had the following to say to the UT basketball team and college students at large.

“You got one shot, you got one time. Make it count,” McConaughey begins. “I mean, look, I know. I remember, you’re 18, you’re 19, you’re 20, you’re 21, you think you’re gonna live forever. And good, you should think that. I’m not asking you to start thinking, like, ‘Oh, I gotta get all so serious about my life so quick!’ But I am saying, enjoy this time, but look over that horizon a little bit. Have the long view a little bit about ‘Where do I want to go?'”

He expands on the idea of the “long view” with the following. “The decisions you make right now are gonna be compounding assets for wherever you end up in the future. So, make it count, man. Life ain’t supposed to be easy. You’re supposed to be confused, frustrated. ‘What the hell is going on,’ ‘Why am I here,’ ‘I don’t like this,’ ‘This is unfair.’ That’s the gig! Play the game! That’s it. And enjoy playing the game, that’s as good as it gets.”

Matthew McConaughey Shares Hair Growth Wisdom

Finding your path in life isn’t the only topic on which Matthew McConaughey is passionate. He’s also very proud of his hair maintenance skills. In his recently released memoir entitled Greenlights, McConaughey reveals that his hair began to recede at an early age. But wait – if that’s true, how does he still have such luscious locks?

Well, in short, the actor was determined to keep his hair. He tried everything – even shaving his head during the full moon to stimulate hair growth.

In the end, however, the answer was simple: a special ointment and a little elbow grease. McConaughey shares, “I get this topical ointment and I rub it into my scalp, once a day for 10 minutes. I was fully committed to it – no Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labor.”

He says that, even though he might no longer need the ritual, he’s not willing to risk it. “The same thing I was rubbing it down with [then] I still do today,” he says. “I’m not gonna quit to see if like, ‘Oh, do I need to do it anymore?’ I’m not taking that chance.