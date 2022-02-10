Matthew McConaughey Shares Thoughts on Business: ‘Have Such an Opportunity With Responsibility’

Matthew McConaughey is calling on businesses to take the lead and work towards a more sustainable future in his new Salesforce campaign.

In addition to being an actor and writer, Matthew McConaughey is a businessman. The 52-year old star is the brand advisor for Salesforce, a cloud-based software company based in San Francisco. The company’s new Super Bowl commercial urges businesses to consider working more sustainably.

Dressed in an astronaut suit, McConaughey stars in the commercial. Rather than focusing on the space frontier, he suggests restoring our Earth first.

“So while the others look to the metaverse and Mars, let’s stay here and restore ours. Yeah, it’s time to blaze our trail. ‘Cause the new frontier? It ain’t rocket science. It’s right here,” he says.

Watch the 2022 Super Bowl commercial below.

Matthew McConaughey on Sustainable Business

In an interview with FOX Business, the star says that businesses have an opportunity to grow while also benefitting humanity.

“Our humanity is on our home field — Earth — right now. Let’s talk about what else we’re selling. We’re selling the values among us right here on Earth, which is sustainability. If we don’t fix our values among us here, where the hell are we going to be? If and when we get to outer space, are we going to take the same problems we have now to another planet? That’s not too smart. We need to fix what we’ve got here first. That’s in everyone’s interest.”

While the commercial pokes fun at space travel, it is all done lightheartedly. McConaughey says that utilizing technology on our planet should be the priority.

“No, we’re not against technology … or space travel. But we need to have technology with the right soul,” he adds. “We need to use technology for any exploration the right way. We need to think about restoring the resources we need on our planet. If we don’t fix and restore the best here on Earth between us right now, what product are we going to be exporting when we get to space?”

Salesforce’s new #TeamEarth campaign is committed to combatting the effects of climate change. By co-founding 1t.org, it aims to grow and conserve 1 trillion trees by 2030. So far, the organization has committed to conserving the Amazon Basin and Africa’s Great Green Wall, among other natural landscapes.

’10 Goals in Life’

In addition to committing himself to important causes, McConaughey commits to bettering himself. In 1992, the actor jotted down 10 important life goals that he wanted to achieve. After sharing the list on Instagram, it is clear that the actor is making his younger-self proud.

