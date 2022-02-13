Matthew McConaughey Wanted To Trick Fans WIth His Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

With a new Salesforce commercial starring Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey set to air during Super Bowl LVI on Sunday (February 13th), the actor declares he was seeing to trick some fans with the ad, called The New Frontier.

During his interview with Variety late last week, Matthew McConaughey stated he purposely wanted to misdirect viewers right at the start of the ad. “I wanted this misdirect at the beginning. I wanted it to open and look very serious and in space. Because we’re about to pull the rug out from under you. Some people are going to think this is going to be the trailer for Interstellar 2.”

In the ad, Matthew McConaughey is seen in a hot air balloon because waxing philosophically. He then says that it’s time to engage and plant more trees. “It’s time to build more trust. It’s time to make more space for all of us. So while the others look to the metaverse and Mars, let’s stay here and restore ours. Yeah, it’s mite to blaze our trail. ‘Cause the new frontier? It ain’t rocket science. It’s right here.’ ”

Matthew McConaughey also declares that he hopes the “New Frontier” commercial will have viewers and corporations consider their value systems. “I hope they go, ‘Look, what McConaughey and Salesforce is saying. There is a problem in society today. Our relationship with each other. Our relationship with the environment is fragile, man. We got a lack of trust, we got a lack of fairness. We got a lack of sustainable innovations [and] we have a lack of values.”

Matthew McConaughey Talks Wanting to Meet With Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, or Mark Zuckerberg to Talk About the Metaverse and Mars

While continuing his chat with Variety, Matthew McConaughey opens up about wanting to meet with Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, or Mark Zuckerberg to talk about the metaverse and even Mars. “I would love to sit down with the four of us and have a roundtable fun discussion. Look, we did that line on purpose. It’s a wink and nudge. But our campaign is not anti-technology. It’s not anti-pioneering space.”

Matthew McConaughey goes on to say that he bets Elon, Mark, and Jeff would like to export a more valuable society there with people that didn’t take all the problems and angst and fear that Earth currently has now.

The actor then discusses his mission to help and save Earth. However, he also points out that politics doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with his mission. “These traits and their values can be acquired, and I think they should be by politicians, but values go beyond politics. This is not about the left or the right. This is more important than that. These values are an aspiration that we as humans got a capacity to do and we as America has a capacity to achieve.”