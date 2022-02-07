Matthew McConaughey Wants to Embrace Outdoors and Earth as New Frontier in Olympics Commercial

Alright, alright, alright. Everyone’s favorite Texan, Matthew McConaughey, has graced our screens once again. This time, with a special commercial for the 2022 Winter Olympics and #TeamEarth.

The advertisement opens with a scene reminiscent of McConaughey’s 2014 hit movie Interstellar. With McConaughey’s familiar voice floating in, we see the vast expanse of outer space. While the camera pans around, “2001,” the song that’s become synonymous with scenes of space travel, begins to build in the background.

As the drama of the clip climbs, McConaughey softly says, “Space…the boundary of human achievement.” Then adds with a significant nod, “The new frontier.”

Just as “2001” reaches a crescendo, however, the true meaning of the ad is unveiled. The scene calls for capitalizing on the previously built tension. Instead, McConaughey shrugs with a disinterested, “eh”. The music shifts to an upbeat melody and McConaughey is revealed to be in a hot air balloon rather than a spaceship.

Traveling over America’s cities, small towns, and backyards in his unusual mode of transportation, the actor tells us that it’s not time to escape, it’s time to engage. With a Seussian rhyme, he goes on to say, “it’s time to plant more trees….build more trust….and make more space for all of us. While the others look for the metaverse and Mars, let’s stay here and restore ours.” Because, the new frontier? You guessed it – it’s right here.

The Significance of This Matthew McConaughey Commercial

At this point, you might be thinking, what does this mean? What is #TeamEarth, anyway? Well, #TeamEarth is an eco-friendly campaign from the software company Salesforce. To make their message more enticing, they brought Matthew McConaughey on board as their brand partner and advisor.

The cloud-based software company makes its stance clear. Rather than building space hotels or colonizing Mars, they’re making an effort to improve things right here on Earth. Their pledge includes ambitious projects such as planting a trillion trees (yep, you read that correctly) by the year 2030. In addition, they expect to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

With the campaign, Salesforce hopes to inspire individuals and companies alike to use their platforms for change. In a recent press release, Salesforce President and Chief Marketing Officer, Sarah Franklin, had the following to say:

“Guided by our core values of trust, customer success, innovation, and equality, we are shining a light on how businesses and people can come together to build a better future. We’re delighted to partner with the acclaimed actor and writer Matthew McConaughey to co-create and share this campaign, and we invite the global community to join in.”

This ad has already made an impact on Winter Olympics viewers, but the highest viewership is yet to come. It will premier again this Sunday during one of the Super Bowl’s legendary commercial breaks.