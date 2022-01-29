Matthew McConaughey Wishes Wife Camila Happy Birthday: ‘Welcome to 38’

Matthew McConaughey hopped on Instagram Saturday morning to wish his wife Camila a Happy Birthday! McConaughey and Camila Alves married in 2012 and seem happier than ever. The 52-year-old actor shared a snap of Alves in a stunning dress and rocking a natural look. “Welcome to 38 Hotmamma,” the post says.

The pair will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this June. McConaughey’s secret to a happy marriage? “Don’t make a straight line crooked,” the actor told Australian morning show “Today Extra.” “If things are going well, keep catching green lights,” he continued. “If they’re not, deal with them soon so they don’t bubble up and get you later.”

Matthew McConaughey Is All About the ‘Green Lights’

The sentiment seems to be in line with McConaughey’s general approach to life. The actor authored a memoir titled “Green Lights,” where he goes more in-depth about this philosophy. One excerpt from The New York Times Best Seller says, “Catching greenlights is about skill: intent, context, consideration, endurance, anticipation, resilience, speed, and discipline. We can catch more greenlights by simply identifying where the red lights are in our life, and then change course to hit fewer of them.”

Even though McConaughey published his book in 2020, it appears he’s been applying his “green light” philosophy for years. In an interview with People Magazine, the actor shared how he met his wife Camila Alves– and it sounds pretty magical. “I was like, ‘Wait, just wait. Be yourself. She’ll come if she’s supposed to come. And if she doesn’t, that’s okay, you’re still a good man, McConaughey.”

He continued, “That’s when she showed up, and she moved right to left in front of my eyes across that club. It was as if she was floating. And I did not say, ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘What is that?’ And then introduced myself.”

McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Says She Chooses Love

According to McConaughey, his life changed forever that night. The actor says the pair share a love that is so strong they never question it. In fact, the performer says their love is so strong, he’s never even wanted to spend time with any other woman since he met Alves.

For any successful relationship, it certainly takes two. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Camila Alves shared how she approaches her marriage, and it’s beautifully in harmony with McConaughey’s view. “Relationships are work, but I choose love,” the Brazilian-American model shared. “I was actually thinking about it this morning, because you can go through a lot of things in a relationship, you can go through a lot of ups and downs, no relationship is perfect. It’s work.”



She added that it’s not just doing the work that matters, but the choices one makes while doing the work. Alves says that “for me, I choose love and I choose growth.”