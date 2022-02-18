matthew-stafford-has-nothing-but-praise-for-joe-burrow

Los Angles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford reached the pinnacle of his career last Sunday, winning his first-ever Super Bowl.

While it took Matthew Stafford 13 seasons to reach the Super Bowl, it took Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow much less. Burrow and the Bengals were the big surprise of the 2021 NFL season, advancing all the way to the Super Bowl on Burrow’s right arm. The Bengals quarterback is the league’s breakout star and you can bet he’ll make a few more Super Bowl runs before his time is up. Once the Super Bowl clock hit double zeros, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow met midfield. The two embraced and congratulated each other on a well-played game. Stafford, the seasoned veteran, showered the newcomer, Burrow, with heaps of praise and excitement for his future.

“Great Job, Brother,” Matthew Stafford says to Joe Burrow. “You’re a hell of a player. You got a great future, man. “Love competing against you. You just keep being you, buddy.”

It took Matthew Stafford 13 seasons to win the biggest game in all of the sports. Stafford, at 34 years of age, spent his first 12 seasons with the hapless Detroit Lions. An offseason trade to the Los Angeles Ram turned out to be the defining career moment for Matthew Stafford. The Rams did what the Lions were never able to do and surrounded the quarterback with weapons galore. Throwing to targets like O’Dell Beckham and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp brought out the best in Stafford. The move paid off for both the Rams and Stafford as they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy on Super Bowl Sunday.

Both Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow had excellent seasons in 2021. Stafford threw for nearly 5,000 yards and 41 touchdowns. Burrow had 4,600 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angles Rams Celebrate Super Bowl Wins

Winning the Super Bowl is what every professional football player dreams of doing during their career. It took Matthew Stafford a good while to accomplish their goal which makes Super Bowl victory all the sweeter. The quarterback even gave a shoutout to Detroit Lions fans who are still rooting for him.

“It was amazing. There’s no reason for them to cheer for me anymore and the fact that they did is just a true testament to who they are as people and who they are as fans,” Stafford said after the game. “To have that support all the way across the country means the world to me. They helped us through a bunch of times and they’re the reason I’m sitting here today.”

With the Super Bowl trophy now residing in Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford and the Rams will soon return to work. They will try to make it two Super Bowl wins in a row with the 2022 season.