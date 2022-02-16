‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Fans Wonder How Mike Makes His Money

Fear not, “Mayor of Kingstown” fans. The Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon program will return for Season 2 on Paramount+. We don’t know when yet, but we do know that the show will return sooner rather than later. With that being said, some “Mayor of Kingstown” fans are wondering how Mike makes his money on the show.

It’s a good question because you never see any monetary transactions for the mayor. Remember, the “mayor” title is not a real deal. Still, he has a business and has a residence where he conducts said business. He also has clients who come in and ask for his help. That’s where the mayor part comes into play. It’s an odd profession, and a dangerous one to boot. However, it is still one that results in a financial benefit for Mike on the show.

One fan on Reddit wrote, “I assumed he charges for his help. All the clients that came, there was a fee associated with their requests, probably based on difficulty. We know he at least charged one (maybe more), the guy with money whose daughter was killed by the guy on death row. He talked about writing a check. Also the police chief mentioned getting him on the payroll as a CI (to explain why mike was always at crime scenes).”

So, it’s not clear-cut as to how Mike gets paid. We just know that he gets paid by a variety of industries. He works with a lot of different folks in an attempt to keep the peace between the criminals and the police. It’s a thankless job and one that pushes Mike to hide out in the woods often. However, it is still a job that he does indeed get paid for.

Now What on “Mayor Of Kingstown”

A lot happened in those final two episodes from the first season. After trying to simmer the flames from the first eight episodes, Mike could not keep the peace any longer. In fact, a terrifying prison riot broke out after the inmates had had enough. The 120 minutes were all viewers could talk about after it aired. It was an event that almost cost Mike his younger brother Kyle in the process. What does that mean for Mike’s little brother as he does have a child on the way and a family that wants him out of the business?

Milo also snuck away as the season ended out of the prison. After being mostly in the shadows in Season 1, he figures to play a pivotal role in Season 2 as Mike still looks out for Iris. There is still much to be decided on the Paramount+ show. Additional details for Season 2 have not yet been released.