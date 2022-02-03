‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Featured a Star ‘Friday Night Lights’ Fans Will Be Familiar With

Well, it’s official, folks. The series co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, “Mayor of Kingstown” is returning for a Season 2 on Paramount+. Yes, the show starring Jeremy Renner at the forefront will be back for at least one more season. However, Renner is not the only big-time name to appear in the series. Yes, “Mayor of Kingstown” features a star that “Friday Night Lights” fans will be quite familiar with. Kyle Chandler, who played Coach Eric Taylor on the NBC drama, starred in the first episode of the series as Mitch McLusky.

Now, Chandler’s time on the program was brief, but it was important. Mitch was quite different than Mike. Mitch enjoyed being the Mayor of Kingstown. It’s not a real position, of course, but it comes with real responsibility. It also comes with real risk. This risk is what makes the mother in the family so wary about what her sons do each day for a living. It’s a hard life. However, Mitch enjoyed what it entailed. Mike could not enjoy it any less. The choices by Mitch in the first episode set the tone for everything that follows with Mitch and the town.

Where Things Stand on “Mayor of Kingstown”

Now, what in Kingstown? This is what fans are wondering after the show was officially picked up for a Season 2 this week. The last two episodes of the program were intense with the prison riot. The whole first season was centered around Mike trying to keep the peace between a number of competing parties. His role was complicated trying to keep the guards, prisoners and ex-cons happy all at the same time. It’s a thankless job for Mike, and it led to him leaving for the cabin in the woods often.

Now, though, Milo escaped the prison during the riot. With so much attention placed on everything else, they missed his escape in a guard uniform. Now, the crimelord is on the run and figures to be an important player now that he is no longer behind bars in Kingstown. Plus, Iris and Mike have developed quite a friendship.

Then there is Mike’s brother. The brother was trapped in prison when the riot broke out. He narrowly escaped at the end of the episode, but it was another traumatic moment for a character that has different circumstances than Mike. He has a child on the way and a wife at home. Will we see him leave the force to do something else like his mother and wife want?

There is a lot left to unpack as things get started on Season 2 of the program. You can watch “Mayor of Kingstown” on Paramount+.