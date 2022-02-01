After weeks of speculation about the future of “Mayor of Kingstown” on Paramount+, it looks like we have finally gotten our answer. The show is coming back for at least one more season. Yes, “Mayor of Kingstown” was renewed for Season 2 on Paramount+, according to Deadline.

The latest hit from co-creators Hugh Dillon and Taylor Sheridan is going to be back for at least one more season on the streaming platform. ViacomCBS’ Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles told Deadline, “With Mayor of Kingstown, Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system.” She continued, “The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan Universe and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season.”

Where Everything Stands on ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

The show began with a bang. The mayor does it all in Kingstown. Even those who worked on the inside of the prisons. It started with Mitch McClusky, played by Kyle Chandler, running things. He loved it. He enjoyed the power and everything that came with it.

His brother, Mike, played by Jeremy Renner, did not see it that. The show’s first season followed Mike’s rise to power and his resistance to it. His character spent time in the Kingstown prisons. He does not want to be the new mayor and follow in his family’s footsteps. Unfortunately, he cannot escape it.

The show ended Season 1 with a terrifying two-part storyline involving a prison riot. It had been boiling up to the surface throughout, but what happened in the last episodes was gigantic. Now, Season 2 figures to pick up after the wreckage from the riot. How will Mike deal with the fallout?

Either way, fans will be excited for a Season 2. This is good news for the show. Season 2 can answer these questions. Questions like, “Can Mike finally get away from the town”? Fans want to know how Iris will fair in Season 2. And, who can forget, that Milo escaped the prison at the tail end of Season 1.

You can watch “Mayor of Kingstown” on Paramount+.