‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Here’s Why Season 2 May Need a Time Jump

“Mayor of Kingstown” is coming back for a Season 2. However, not much is known as of yet where Season 2 will pick up from. The final two episodes of the first season were all about the prison riot that had been bubbling under the surface for the majority of the first season. Eventually that all came to a head and things went haywire in Kingstown as a result. However, here is why Season 2 might need a bit of a time jump to kick things off.

One of the fans’ favorite aspects of Season 1 was the dynamic between Mike and Iris. Iris was brought along slowly as a character early on, but she became an important piece by the end. Especially for Mike, who became a close friend of hers and did a lot to protect her in those final couple of episodes. Now, though, Milo is out and Iris and Mike can’t hide forever following the prison riots in Kingstown.

Perhaps it all has to do with something Iris said about herself when Mike left for the prison riots. One theory thinks it suggests that the show should flash forward a few years because of it. Iris tells Mike,”What if your soul can grow back?” The theory suggests that Mike and Iris should leave Kingstown and attend culinary school and get away from the town for a while. To see if their soul really can go grow back as Iris wonders.

It is an interesting idea for the two. Mike never wanted to be the Mayor of Kingstown like his brother did. He’s a completely different person. However, there will come a time when he has to return if he does in fact leave for a couple of years. Milo is still on the run and his brother is still involved with the police. He may even take his place if he were to run.

Jeremy Renner on ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

Renner told Collider, “In some ways, in the perspective of, if you’re blind, you suffer and you die.” Taylor has these one-liners, in all of his writings, about suffering. Suffering is a good thing. Whether it’s through character or actions, he’ll always have that shift, or he’ll force at least a different perspective for the audience to understand. That’s where thematic things start kicking in. If we’re all treading water and in shades of gray, that is something that could be thematic in this. It attacks certain social issues and racism and different inequalities that happen in the prison system. There are gonna be a lot of different things that that are gonna layer throughout this thing, and then solutions that come with them.”

Renner loves working for Taylor Sheridan and the Paramount+ drama. The shades of gray are endless in his programs.

