‘Mayor of Kingstown’: These Are Fans’ Favorite Scenes from Season 1

Fear not, “Mayor of Kingstown” fans. Indeed, the Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon production will return for Season 2 on Paramount+. The show that stars Jeremy Renner as the main character Mike as the “mayor” of the town quickly became a hit for the network. It’s a different kind of show for Sheridan and Dillon to a degree, and it worked because of so many big-time scenes. Well, “Mayor of Kingstown” fans are listing their favorite scenes from the first season.

Mike at The Cabin

The first big scene from Reddit that folks are talking about was everything with Mike at the cabin. The user wrote, “Everything with Mike at his Cabin. That’s the best part for me….seeing he has a place for his mind and heart and soul to find peace at the end of the day.”

It was a huge thing for Mike to be able to get away to the cabin. He spent Season 1 working in the same role as his brother Mitch after he was murdered. He did not want the role. He never wanted to follow in his brother’s footsteps. Mike still had to do it, though. However, he made it all work with the help of the cabin. It was where he went to get away from the mess of the town. Having to work with both the guards and prisoners is a lot to take on. It’s a thankless job to keep the peace and he has to do that each episode.

Still, the cabin is Mike’s sanctuary. They spend a lot of time working with Mike and the black bear that comes by from time to time. Mike is barely hanging on by a thread, but thanks to the cabin in the woods he is able to get by.

The Prison Riot

The other common answer was the prison riot. The riot took place across two final episodes. It was an explosive 120 minutes of action. You did not know where anything was going to go. You just knew it was coming. After warning them for months, Mike was not surprised to see it all go ballistic inside. The deal made early in the season came due and it backfired on the guards and Kingstown in a major way.

The user wrote, “The beginning of the riot when you realize how —— and helpless the guards are.” It was overwhelming. Especially early on when Mike’s younger brother Kyle is locked inside. You had no idea who was going to make it out alive. This is what made the final two episodes so captivating for fans was just that uncertainty as to where everything was going to fall in the end.

You can watch “Mayor of Kingstown” on FX.