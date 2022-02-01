Meat Loaf’s ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Album Soars to Highest-Ever Chart Position After Singer’s Death

Following the recent tragic death of singer Meat Loaf, fans are honoring him in a way the artist would have loved most — by listening to his most popular album. His most popular album, “Bat Out of Hell,” one of the best-selling rock albums of all time, is back at it again.

The 1977 album is on the new Billboard 200 chart currently. It’s sitting at No. 13 this week. What’s the most amazing part of it all?

This is actually the highest the album has ever been on the Billboard 200 charts. Back in 1977, it was also close to hitting the Top 10. Instead, it sat at No. 14, which is very close to what it is now. The album has also been certified 14-times-platinum now.

The “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” singer would undoubtedly be proud. He may not have ever got in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 charts, but he has landed in the Top 10 elsewhere. Fans are taking this time to revisit songs like “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” “I’d Lie for You,” and “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth.”

Meat Loaf is at No. 3 for the week on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. This is the chart that analyzes all of the sales and streaming data for an artist’s entire catalog. Since people are sadly (and proudly) listening to his music following his death, this makes sense.

He even gets the No. 1 honor in a few places. “Bat Out of Hell” is at the top of the catalog albums and rock albums charts. All in all, the surge in Meat Loaf music listening is astronomical. According to Variety, his album catalog sold 47,000 “album-equivalent units,” which is an increase of 3,201%.

Meat Loaf Goes Worldwide

Not so surprisingly, it was “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” that continues to captivate audiences. The classic jam-worthy tune is No. 49 on the Billboard Global 200. It was also the No. 2 digital download for the week.

His songs were streamed 57.7 million times all around the world.

It’s no question that Meat Loaf was loved all around the world. Take, for instance, the fact the Queen’s Guard played a brass version of “I’d Do Anything for Love” right outside of Buckingham Palace in London. It was a royal sendoff for the musician that died on January 20 of currently unknown causes.

The Queen's guard playing a tribute to Meat Loaf



You can watch the epic tribute here as a big crowd gathers to watch the sweet moment happen live. The Queen’s Guard could have performed any song (but they did that).