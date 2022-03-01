Michael Douglas Set to Play Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV+ Series From Creator of ‘John Adams’

It appears that television is the cool place to be. Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas is set to star in a new limited series about the life of Benjamin Franklin on Apple TV+. Further, the unnamed series is written by Kirk Ellis, who created the award-winning “John Adams.”

Executives announced Monday plans for the new series. Though it doesn’t have an official name yet, it will be based on A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff, according to TV Insider.

The period drama will explore the life of Ben Franklin when he lived in France under a monarchy. And while Douglas will have to do some research to get into the part – it’s something he’s familiar with. That’s because Douglas previously voiced Franklin in the 2003 documentary “Freedom: A History of US.”

The newest project will explore how Franklin paved the way for a society living under a monarchy to understand democracy and its importance.

“The drama will explore the thrilling story of one of the greatest gambles of Benjamin Franklin’s career,” a statement describing the series said. “At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced France — an absolute monarchy — to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy.”

More TV Projects for Michael Douglas

Additionally, the series will take a look at how France influenced and played a part in the American Revolutionary War.

“By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues, all while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the final peace treaty with England of 1783,” the description continued. “The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America would not have won the Revolution.”

There’s no set release date for the production, however, it’s all-star showrunners are sure to be making a hit with this one.

But that’s not the only political figure Douglas will come to play. “The Kominski Method” actor is also on board for a new Paramount+ project, which shockingly, doesn’t also involve Taylor Sheridan. All joking aside, the new project sounds really cool. Douglas will be portraying President Ronald Reagan. And incredible actor Christoph Waltz will play opposite him as Mikhail Gorbachev.

There’s not too much information on this series yet either. We do know it will likely be a limited series. However, the air date or if it’s already in production is unknown for now. But as we said earlier, television is definitely the place to be at the moment.

The two new series are sure to keep Douglas busy, especially with all the history he’ll surely be learning.