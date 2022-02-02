Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl Ad Has Peyton Manning, Steve Buscemi Channeling ‘The Big Lebowski’

Actor Steve Buscemi will return to the bowling alley starring in a Michelob Ultra commercial. The ad will air during this year’s Super Bowl. And that’s not all, former football quarterback Peyton Manning will also appear in the commercial alongside Buscemi.

Previews for the booze commercial pose some interesting questions such as, what would happen if Steve Buscemi’s character from The Big Lebowski, Donny Kerabatsos, worked at the bowling alley instead of playing with Walter and The Dude? Additionally, what if Peyton Manning never became a football star and decided to join the Professional Bowlers Association instead? Following these questions, Michelob Ultra goes on to speculate what it would look like if there wasn’t just a better timeline of events, but the best timeline. In other words, the Ultra timeline. All of this comes to light after the first look at Michelob Ultra’s sales ad for the Feb. 13 Super Bowl LVI.

One preview shows a fashionable Peyton Manning tying his bowling shoes. Manning continues to pick up a golden bowling ball before taking a deep breath as if it’s up to him to roll the winning strike. Another teaser centers around Steve Buscemi as he works the bowling lanes. He goes about his daily tasks of spraying the bowling shoes with aerosol, cleaning the Michelob Ultra tap, and setting up multiple Michelob Ultra pint glasses to prep for the night. A sign at the bowling alley reads Ultra Bowl’s 300 Club listing bowlers who have already scored a perfect game. Names on the list include Rachel Morrison, Big Mason Martella, and Mei Mei Factor.

According to The AV Club, Electric Light Orchestra provides the background music featuring their single, “Showdown” during both ads. Some may recognize the song from the 1996 bowling comedy film, Kingpin starring Bill Murray, Woody Harrelson, and Randy Quaid. It’s still a mystery whether the Michelob Ultra commercial will include other famous bowlers such as Fred Flinstone or The Pin Pals consisting of Homer Simpson, Moe, Apu, and Mr. Burns from The Simpsons.

Steve Buscemi Opens Up About Filming The Big Lebowski

Steve Buscemi reflects on his experience filming the iconic The Big Lebowski in speaking with The Today Show 20 years after the film’s debut in 2018.

“I loved it. I thought it was really wild and weird and funny,” said Buscemi admitting he was nervous to take on the role of Donny at first. “When I was reading the part of Donny, I kind of didn’t get it. I felt bad for the guy [and] I felt sad. I thought, ‘Why does Walter bully him all the time?’ And as I’m reading it, I thought, ‘How am I gonna tell Joel and Ethan [Coen] that I don’t want to do this?’ And then I got to [Donny’s] last scene… Then I saw the relationship. I saw how much Walter really loves Donnie and how they’re like brothers, and I found it very moving.”