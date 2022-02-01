It’s a huge honor to be selected to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, one of the most-watched sporting events. Artists like Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson have all performed the special song.

Now, popular country artist Mickey Guyton will step in to take on this honor. The National Anthem has been performed at all but one Super Bowl since its first game back in 1967. Therefore, she truly is joining a longstanding legacy.

She announced she would be performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13. “ I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing … So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th!” she wrote.

👏🏾Look👏🏾at👏🏾God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…

So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports pic.twitter.com/bDdpyt1rCb — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 1, 2022

The Super Bowl will feature the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams going head-to-head. Guyton is a new force to be reckoned with in the music world.

Mickey Guyton Performance Career

She released her debut album, “Remember Her Name,” last year. She has been signed to her major label for about a decade now. Her debut single for “Better Than You Left Me,” reached No. 34 on the U.S. Country Airplay chart. Also, her single “Black Like Me,” which speaks about her experiences as a Black woman in country music, came out in 2020. It came during the George Floyd protests and was an anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement.

She’s had a lot of success during her career so far. Notably, she was nominated for the Best Country Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards. She is now a four-time Grammy-nominated artist. Her unique sound channels a mixture between country-pop and R&B.

She also has a very close connection with the National Anthem. According to Rolling Stone, she discussed in a 2015 interview how watching a young LeAnn Rimes perform the song inspired her to take on country music. During the last few years, she has gotten to perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” during different high-profile gigs. Some of which include a televised Memorial day concert and Nashville’s CRS concert.

Last year, it was Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church that got the honor. All in all, this Super Bowl is shaping up to have a stellar musical element to it.

The halftime show this year is going to be one for the history books. It will feature a mix of some of the most popular hip-hop artists ever. That includes Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Between all of them, there is a total of 22 No. 1 Billboard albums and 44 Grammy Awards. This is the first time five artists have performed together at the Super Bowl.