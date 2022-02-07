Micky Dolenz Announces ‘Monkees Celebration’ Tour

Mickey Dolenz is hitting the road with a special Monkees Celebration Tour. Check out the April tour dates here.

The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz is going on tour this spring. The artist just announced his “Micky Dolenz Celebrates the Monkees” tour, which will celebrate the band’s legacy. Using multi-media elements, Dolenz is honoring the band’s late members, Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones, and Peter Tork. As the only living member of The Monkees, he wants to pay tribute to his best friends’ lives and memories.

“I felt it was important to gather the fans and properly celebrate the lives of Davy, Mike, and Peter,” he says. “People have been contacting me, requesting that I honor them in a way where the extraordinary impact of the Monkees can be properly acknowledged. We spent such a great deal of time together; they were like my brothers, and I want to share some of the great joy we had together.”

A Musical Tribute

Micky Dolenz is not going on the road alone. In fact, he is a bringing a full band of talented musicians with him. They plan on mixing Monkees’ classics with some never-before-heard songs from the band’s archives.

We will be fully delving into the Monkees’ songbook, as well as Micky’s personal archive of films and photos to create a unique evening of memories,” manager Andrew Sandoval writes. “It will give Micky and the band an opportunity to share the music he made alongside Davy, Peter, and Michael and reminisce on their journey as brothers for five decades.”

Some of these songs, Dolenz has never performed onstage.

“We have also been talking about Micky singing some songs he’s never done on stage before like ‘Valleri’ and ‘Can You Dig It,’ as well as pulling out older Monkees album tracks that have not been performed in many years.”

The seven-date run focuses on the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States. It begins April 6th at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, with a fan presale happening tomorrow.

Check out the full list of dates below and let us know if you’re going to The Monkees celebration. More dates may be announced soon, so keep an eye out.

4/5 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium

4/6 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center For The Arts

4/8 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

4/9 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

4/12 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

4/13 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

4/16 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center For The Arts

Stay updated with Outsider for more information on this special tour. You can also go directly to Micky Dolenz’s website.