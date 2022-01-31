Mike Rowe Battles Both Escalators and Scorpions in New ‘Dirty Jobs’ Trailer

Mike Rowe has once again given us a great teaser for what we can look forward to in a future Dirty Jobs episode. This time, the star is battling escalators and scorpions. Not at the same time, of course.

In the trailer, we got to see Rowe get down and dirty while cleaning some escalators – who knew they could get so gunked up? The Dirty Jobs star had a lot of puns to make along the way. “You could say that repairing and working on escalators is a step-by-step process,” Rowe jokes. Trying to round up a bunch of scorpions was a little bit more serious than that, though, so not as many jokes there. Either way, the new episode looks like it’s an eventful one.

He shared the trailer to his Instagram, with a caption of, “Football? Whatever. New episode of Dirty Jobs, 8pm on Discovery.” You can view the post here.

A lot of fans commented on the post saying that they had just watched the episode or had recorded it to watch later. We’ve been getting lots of great content from Mike Rowe since the return of Dirty Jobs. According to him, the show couldn’t have come back at a better time.

Mike Rowe Brought Back ‘Dirty Jobs’ Since So Many Are Essential

The Dirty Jobs star says that a pandemic was the perfect time to bring back the popular show. It originally aired in 2003 and ran for nine seasons. Since “essential” jobs have been at the forefront of media over the last couple of years, the show fits right in.

“The short answer is COVID,” Rowe said. “Y’know, we locked down for a year and a half, and ‘essential work’ became headline news again. I started getting a lot of letters from fans of the old show, and I think the network heard from a lot of them as well. Y’know, Dirty Jobs was the granddaddy of essential working shows, and since that was back in the headlines, it seemed like a good idea to go out and just remind people of who’s keeping the lights on, and doing the kinds of jobs that make civilized life work for the rest of us.”

Fans have been steadily asking for a comeback, though, and Rowe finally obliged. “I started getting literally thousands of people on Facebook and social media straight up asking me to bring the show back,” he added. With this Dirty Jobs revival, things are a bit different. Rowe is older and wiser now. Thus, the show has more substance to it. We still get to see all of the shocking parts of little-known jobs, but there’s more to it than that. In the words of Mike Rowe, “there’s more biography, more trying to get to the root of why these people do what they do.”