Mike Rowe Called Topping Adele on the iTunes Chart ‘So Weird’

Mike Rowe thinks back to topping Adele on the iTunes chart with “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job.” Apparently, he finds it a bit weird.

Maybe it’s a bit unexpected, but it’s also a huge honor.

In December 2021, Mike Rowe announced on Instagram that his and John Rich’s holiday track, “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job,” had reached #1 on iTunes. This beat out Adele’s hit single, “Easy On Me,” which came in second.

The 59-year-old singer discussed his exciting achievement with Fox News. “It’s so weird. I was on John’s show ‘The Pursuit!’ He was interviewing me, and we were talking about music. I sang something, and he said, ‘Man, you can really carry a tune.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I can carry a tune.’ He said, ‘We ought to do an album.’ I’m like, really? But he said, ‘Yeah, that’d be great. We could do a ‘Dirty Jobs’ album. You know, Santa’s Gotta dirty job.’ So we literally wrote the song in 10 minutes.”

After Mike Rowe and country musician, John Rich, finished the single, Rowe said the called the Oak Ridge Boys to join the party.

“We went into the studio and recorded ‘Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job.’ And three days later, John Rich calls me at home. He says, ‘Mike, you’re not gonna believe this, but you’re right under Adele.’ And I said, ‘Oh, I’ve always wanted to be underneath Adele.’”

Before the song passed the British singer, Mike Rowe and John Rich appeared on “Fox & Friends” to debut “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job.”

The event gives proceeds to Folds of Honor. This is an organization that gives scholarships to military families, and the mikeroweWORKS Foundation. Rowe’s organization promotes trades and apprenticeships.

What Was Mike Rowe’s Popular Song About?

Based on the title, it doesn’t hurt to say that “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job” is more of a comedy hit.

The laughable track highlights the “nitty-gritty” parts of what it means to be the head of the North Pole and do Santa Claus’ job. This includes reindeer kicking “buttock in his face,” climbing up and down messy chimneys, outrunning, and “big guard dogs.” It also includes “making a Bee-line for the bathroom” after consuming too many cookies.

These things could happen, right?

The duo discussed how the song was supposed to make them smile amid everything happening in the world.

“America’s not having a great time right now and maybe a song like this… can help put a smile on her collective face,” “The Daily Show” star stated.

Considering where the song landed on the iTunes chart, it seems like the team succeeded in that. However, we’re not too sure how Adele is feeling about being bumped down to the second place.

“I love what Mike stands for. Hard work, patriotism… I’m the same kind of guy. This song made perfect sense. We hope America loves it,” Rich added.