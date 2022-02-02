Milwaukee Police Officer Shot in the Line of Duty Gifted Super Bowl Tickets

Days after being shot in the line of duty, Milwaukee police officer Herbert Davis was gifted tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

According to Fox News, Milwaukee radio station 620 WTMJ gifted the police officer tickets for the Super Bowl. The big game will take place on February 13th. The station is also paying for Davis’ travel and stay in Los Angeles during Super Bowl weekend.

Davis was notably performing a welfare check on a sick or injured man. As he was doing his check, the suspect attempted to flee and they shot Davis. Luckily, his injury was not life-threatening and he is recovering. The radio station revealed, “That recovery process was expedited a bit when Davis’ beloved Cincinnati Bengals clinched their first Super Bowl berth since 1989 on Sunday.”

The station also states that with a little help from it and Good Karma Brands, Davis is headed to Los Angeles to see the Bengals play in the Super Bowl. It was noted that this is an experience far less than what the police officer deserves. His family spoke to TMJ4 earlier this week about what happened. “He didn’t cry when he had his incident, but he cried when that field goal went through.”

Fox News reports that the suspect who shot Davis has been apprehended without further incident. Upon being released from the hospital on Sunday, Davis was wearing Bengals gear. The police officer describes himself as a superfan of the Cincinnati team. He also said he was super excited to see them beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati Bengals Unveils Super Bowl Uniform

On Wednesday (February 2nd), the Cincinnati Bengals unveiled the uniforms they will be wearing at Super Bowl LVI. The team shares in a tweet, “Talk about a glow-up. If you know, you know…”

The team is now planning to wear their black jerseys with white pants and orange socks for this year’s big game. Following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow admitted he didn’t even know what to say at the time. “Our defense was unbelievable in the second half. They had a great plan on the defensive side against us. And we struggled a little bit. I’m just a little speechless right now. I don’t even know what to say.

Burrow also reflected on the thoughts he had after losing the coin flip to begin the game’s overtime. “Usually when you lose the coin flip to those guys, you’re going home. But our defense really stepped up and made plays in the second half. And on offense made plays when we had to. I thought the offensive line played really well all day. And we started running the ball there eat the time. That’s exciting. Big win for us.”

In regards to the team officially moving on to the Super Bowl, Burrow added, “Sounds great. Sounds great.”